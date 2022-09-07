Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag drops major Cristiano Ronaldo hint ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo will start in their Europa League opener against Real Sociedad tomorrow (September 8).

The 37-year-old forward has only started one game so far this season, a 4-0 thrashing away at Brentford in the Premier League.

Ronaldo has been a substitute in every other game, as it became apparent in the summer that he wanted to leave Old Trafford (via The Times).

There are concerns that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner may not be able to fit into Ten Hag's high-pressing system. However, speaking at a press conference ahead of Manchester United's clash with Sociedad, the Dutch boss confirmed that the forward is 'ready to start'.

Ten Hag stated (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"He started against Brentford. Then not since but he is ready to start. We have to win every game, we want to win every tournament, so we take everything seriously. We not only have a team, we have a squad, that is clear, but we have to win every game. That is the mentality Manchester United needs."

He added:

"Maybe I cannot keep all [of the players] happy every game but everyone gets their game-time if they perform well, quite clear. We need everyone, we have a lot of games to cover in front of us, it's not only the national teams and the World Cup but the cups in England, the Europa League, the League Cup and, of course, the Premier League."

Erik ten Hag discusses 'happy' Manchester United striker who is playing ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

The former Ajax manager was also asked about the upturn in form of Marcus Rashford. The 25-year-old scored a brace against Arsenal on Sunday to take his season tally to three goals in six games.

That total is only one behind his overall total last season and Ten Hag has explained the England international's upturn in form. He proclaimed:

"Once again, it's difficult for me to talk about the past. What I see is a happy Marcus Rashford. We worked really hard the last two months with him on different aspects. "

He added:

"He likes it, he wants to transfer it to the pitch. It started with happiness, he comes in every day, he enjoys it, he's smiling, a really positive vibe, and if you put all of those things together - like the way of play - and you are happy, you will contribute more to the team."

Rashford scored just five goals in 32 matches across all competitions for Manchester United last season.

