Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issues injury update on 2 key players ahead of Barcelona clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided an injury update on midfielder Scott McTominay and attacker Antony ahead of the clash against Barcelona on February 16.

The duo, along with Anthony Martial, have been sidelined due to injuries. They will not be part of the team that will make the trip to the Spotify Camp Nou for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League play-off clash.

Ten Hag said that McTominay is in contention to be back in the team that will face Leicester City in the Premier League on February 19.

Antony, on the other hand, won't be available until next week. Here's what Ten Hag told the media (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think they [McTominay and Antony] are on their way back, they are coming back to the training ground. At the end of the week, maybe Scott can make the team, then next week, maybe Antony.”

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Erik ten Hag on injury updates: “I think they [McTominay and Antony] are on their way back, they are coming back to the training ground. At the end of the week, maybe Scott can make the team, then next week, maybe Antony.” [men] #mufc Erik ten Hag on injury updates: “I think they [McTominay and Antony] are on their way back, they are coming back to the training ground. At the end of the week, maybe Scott can make the team, then next week, maybe Antony.” [men] #mufc

Christian Eriksen is another player who remains on the sidelines due to injury. The Dane is expected to stay out until April.

McTominay has made 24 appearances for Manchester United across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Antony, on the other hand, has made 26 appearances for the Red Devils since his big-money (€100 million) move from Ajax in the summer. He has scored seven goals and has provided three assists since joining the club.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lauded Barcelona manager Xavi ahead of Europa League showdown

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Ahead of the Europa League showdown against Barcelona, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag offered a raving review of his counterpart Xavi Hernandez. Speaking to UEFA's official website, the Dutch manager said (via United's official website):

“As a player, I admired him That Barcelona team when he played, he was an important part of it, and you can see that philosophy he brings to Barcelona now. I really like his team, the way of attacking, the attacking way of play. He’s doing really well, and I think he’s in the right direction."

Speaking about the challenge of facing the Blaugrana, Ten Hag said:

“It’s a big challenge. I think both teams like to play each other and it’s a big challenge, We will be prepared, we are looking forward, it gives [us] a lot of energy and it will be a great game.”

GOAL @goal These players will miss Manchester United's game against Barcelona These players will miss Manchester United's game against Barcelona 😳 https://t.co/8nrdphTsnP

Xavi's side were relegated to the Europa League after failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Poll : 0 votes