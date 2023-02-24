Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issues injury update on 2 key players ahead of Carabao Cup final

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has raised doubts over Marcus Rashford's availability ahead of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26). The Dutch coach has also ruled Anthony Martial out of the trip to Wembley.

The Red Devils are coming off the back of an incredible 2-1 (4-3 aggregate) win over Barcelona in the Europa League Playoffs on Thursday (February 23). However, the victory was marred by Rashford hobbling off with an apparent issue.

The in-form striker has bagged 24 goals in 37 games across competitions. He posted a picture of himself walking down the sidelines with a bandage emoji on his Instagram story after the win.

Ten Hag has claimed that Manchester United will assess his situation. He told reporters ahead of the final (via Manchester Evening News):

“I don’t know. The players are coming in and we’ll have to do investigating. We’ll have to wait.”

Rashford's potential absence will be a major blow for Ten Hag's side, who are targeting their first major trophy since 2017. He has been instrumental in the Red Devils' superb campaign.

Martial would usually be a candidate to replace Rashford if he was fit. However, the French striker is still dealing with a hip injury. He hasn't featured since the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Ten Hag has confirmed that Martial will miss his side's clash with Newcastle. He said:

"No [Martial is not available for Sunday's cup final]."

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes nicknames Lisandro Martinez 'My Butcher' after Barcelona win

Lisandro Martinez continues impress for the Red Devils.

Manchester United duo Fernandes and Martinez were key in the side's memorable 2-1 win over Barcelona on Thursday. The pair's tenaciousness was on display throughout the victory.

Fernandes assisted Fred for the Red Devils' equalizer, while Martinez kept the Barca defense at bay with assured defending. The Argentine took to Instagram following the game, saying:

"What a night! The teamwork, the character, the rocking stands... MANCHESTER UNITED!!

Fernandes responded to the post:

"My butcher."

Martinez gained the nickname 'The Butcher' during three seasons at Ajax. He appears to have taken the label to Old Trafford. His Portuguese teammate may be alluding to how the defender was right in the thick of a battle when a melee broke out.

Fernandes smashed the ball into Frenkie de Jong during the second half of the win over the Blaugrana. Both sets of players scrapped following this, with Martinez right in the thick of things.

He has made 34 appearances since joining the club from Ajax last summer. The centre-back has scored one goal and helped his side keep 15 clean sheets.

