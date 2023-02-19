Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issues update on Marcus Rashford's contract situation

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club are prioritizing a new deal for their in-form striker Marcus Rashford. The English attacker has enjoyed a stellar campaign at Old Trafford, but his contract expires in 2024.

Rashford, 25, took his tally to 22 goals and eight assists in 35 games across competitions when he bagged in the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Barcelona in the Europa League playoffs midweek. He trails only Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Neymar for goal contributions across Europe.

The one-year extension option in the Manchester United forward's contract was triggered by the club at the end of last year. However, Ten Hag has stated that the Red Devils are working on a new deal for their protagonist (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Rashford’s new deal is a priority. We are working on it, in the background we're working hard. We have to keep Marcus, of course".

He added:

“First day we met, I told him: I want to see your smile!”. He's in a happy place now."

When Ten Hag became Manchester United's new manager last May, there was uncertainty over Rashford's future. The Englishman endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, scoring just five goals and providing two assists in 32 matches. It was the worst return of his career thus far. Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly interested as speculation grew over his future.

However, the Dutch coach has completely reignited Rashford back into one of Europe's most exciting and devastating attackers. He has been instrumental in the side's superb season, sitting third in the league and still in all four competitions.

Rashford has been at Old Trafford his entire career, rising through the youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2015. He has since scored 115 goals and provided 65 assists in 338 games.

Barcelona boss Xavi deems Manchester United's Rashford as one of Europe's most dangerous players

Xavi lauded the Red Devils frontman.

Barcelona manager Xavi showered praise upon Rashford before the two European heavyweights' tussle at the Nou Camp on Thursday (February 16). He said (via the club's official Twitter account):

"He's very fast, he has very good dribble, one vs one, in the transition he is very dangerous. So yes we need to take care of all of them, but especially Rashford, he is one of the most dangerous players in Europe."

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford Proud to have joined two greats of the game in scoring for @manchesterunited at the iconic Nou Camp 🏟️ Proud to have joined two greats of the game in scoring for @manchesterunited at the iconic Nou Camp 🏟️ https://t.co/o1BUV8gIWN

Rashford's goal in Manchester United's Europa Playoffs first leg against Barcelona was an impressive one. He smashed home past Blaugrana goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a tight ankle. The English attacker was also key in his side's second, sending a ferocious cross into the Catalan giants' box, ricocheting off Jules Kounde and into the back of the net.

The second leg is set to take place on Thursday (February 23). Rashford will be eager to help United qualify for the competition's last 16 against the Catalan giants.

