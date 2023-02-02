PSG willing to spend €75 million on 25-year-old forward if Lionel Messi fails to renew contract: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly prepared to dish out €75 million to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford if Lionel Messi decides not to renew his existing contract.

Rashford, 25, has found a new lease of life under Erik ten Hag this campaign, helping his club in their top-four push in the Premier League. So far, he has scored a club-high 18 goals and contributed eight assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club.

Earlier in December last year, the Old Trafford outfit triggered a one-year extension on the 51-cap England international's contract to ward off developing interest from PSG. However, the player is yet to open talks about a new deal, leaving the doors to a future transfer open.

According to El Nacional, PSG have identified Rashford as the perfect replacement for Messi if the latter fails to pen a new contract at Parc des Princes. Although the priority is to retain the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner, the Parisians are willing to spend €75 million on their top offensive target ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Messi, 35, is currently in the final six months of his current contract at the Ligue 1 giants. Despite reports claiming that a verbal agreement was finalized earlier in December, the Argentine is yet to commit his future. Christophe Galtier's side are keen to set up a meeting with the player's agents this month, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Operating in a creative role in Galtier's preferred 3-4-2-1 setup, the ex-Barcelona attacker has been in breathtaking form this season. He has registered 14 goals and as many assists in just 23 matches so far.

He is next set to be in action for PSG against 12th-placed Toulouse in their Ligue 1 encounter at Parc des Princes on Saturday (February 4).

PSG monitoring 19-year-old attacker as ideal backup for Lionel Messi: Reports

According to L'Equipe, PSG are monitoring PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko with the intention of signing him in the future. The Parisians are currently hoping to sign a backup option for Lionel Messi after the departure of Pablo Sarabia to Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

Bakayoko, 19, rose through the ranks of Club Brugge, Mechelen and Anderlecht during his early career before switching to PSV in 2020. Since making his senior debut in February last year, he has netted three assists and laid out one assist in 18 games for his current side.

The Parisians, on the other hand, failed to sign Hakim Ziyech, Rayan Cherki and Malcom during the recently concluded transfer window.

