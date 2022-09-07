Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag makes blunt claim on Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea sacking 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that he is saddened by Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel, remarking that he is at a loss for words.

Chelsea traveled to Croatia for their Champions League Group E opener against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday (September 6). Tuchel’s boys failed to live up to the expectations in Zagreb and succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat. Hours after their loss, Chelsea released an official statement, confirming that they had parted ways with Tuchel.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League opener against Real Sociedad (September 8), Ten Hag was asked to comment on Tuchel’s unexpected dismissal. Somewhat bluntly, he replied (via the Manchester Evening News):

“I feel sorry, but there is nothing I can say. It's Chelsea, not Man United. It's early in the season, yes.”

Before succumbing to the decisive 1-0 defeat in Croatia, Chelsea had featured in six Premier League games under the German manager, losing twice, winning thrice, and drawing once.

Diogo Dalot heaps praise on Manchester United marquee signing Antony ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Diogo Dalot accompanied his manager Erik ten Hag to Wednesday’s pre-Europa League press conference. The Manchester United fullback was asked to share his thoughts on the club’s marquee signing (€95 million) Antony, and he had nothing but praise for him.

Dalot drew attention to the Brazilian’s debut goal against Arsenal (3-1 win), noting his immediate impact.

The Portguese fullback said:

“I mean I think you could see the impact he had straight away in our team. It will take time for us to adapt to each other, but I can he adapt really quickly. He is a very good kid, very open to get help and he will adapt quickly. Everyone has welcomed him and I'm sure he will be successful.”

After such an explosive debut, Antony is expected to enjoy another impressive outing on his European debut against Sociedad this Wednesday. Considering how nervy Sociedad have looked this season (5 points dropped in 4 games, 5 goals conceded), it would not be surprising to see Antony on the scoresheet again.

