Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provides injury update on Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek after win against Charlton 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an injury update on Portuguese international Diogo Dalot and Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek after the team's 3-0 win against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup on January 11.

Dalot sustained a muscle injury in the first half of the match and had to be replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the 34th minute. The extent of the injury is not yet known and he will undergo further tests to determine its severity. The Dutch manager said that he substituted the Portuguese international as 'a precaution' as he has just returned from an injury he sustained during the World Cup in Qatar.

On the other hand, Van de Beek suffered a knee injury and was taken off as a precaution. However, the magnitude of the injury sustained by the Dutch international is not yet known, with the club waiting for the 'final investigations' to reveal the extent of the injury.

Ten Hag said:

“Diogo Dalot went off before half-time. We have to wait, I think it is not serious but it was a precaution to get him off and not take a risk when we have, on Saturday, an important game [against Manchester City at Old Trafford].''

''We have to see how it develops in the coming hours and then we have to make a clear decision. And Donny van de Beek, we are still doing some final investigations and when we have that, we will update you.”

The injury concerns will be a big blow to Manchester United, as both Dalot and Van de Beek have been important players in recent games. Dalot has been a regular starter at right-back and has made several key contributions to the team, while Van de Beek has only begun gaining the confidence of the Dutch manager.

The team will now have to play without these two key players and rely on other squad members to fill the void. In their next three EPL games, the Red Devils will next face Manchester City, Crystal Palace, and table-toppers Arsenal.

Manchester United fans will be hoping for a speedy recovery for both Dalot and Van de Beek and to see them back in action as soon as possible.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag lauds England striker Marcus Rashford ahead of the derby against Manchester City

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has praised England striker Marcus Rashford ahead of the team's upcoming derby against Manchester City.

Ten Hag said:

"I have said many times, when he brings himself in the position, when the team brings him in the position, one-on-ones, he will score. And that is what he is doing in this moment. So, if he keeps the focus and putting the same effort in, he will keep continuing scoring."

Rashford has been in great form for Manchester United this season, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 25 matches. His form will be crucial for the club's chances in the upcoming derby against Manchester City, a highly-anticipated match between two of the top teams in the league.

