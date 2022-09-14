Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provides injury update on Marcus Rashford ahead of Europa League clash against Sheriff

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given an update on Marcus Rashford's injury ahead of the Red Devils' clash with Sheriff Tiraspol on September 14.

The Red Devils take on the Moldovan outfit at the Zimbru Stadium on matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League Group stages.

Rashford missed Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad last time out, and there are question marks over his availability due to a muscle injury.

The English forward scored a fantastic double against Arsenal in a 3-1 win on September 5 but then came off with a muscle issue.

However, Ten Hag doesn't believe it will keep Rashford sidelined for too long.

The Red Devils boss told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's not available. The consequence after Arsenal. He has a muscle injury."

He added:

"No, I don't think too long, but I cannot tell how long. It's not really bad and we expect him to be back quite soon."

Rashford has made an impressive start to the season following a woeful 2021-22 campaign. The forward has bagged three goals and two assists in six appearances.

There have been calls for him to make the England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the winter.

Ten Hag believes he can make the squad, saying:

"It's quite clear [can he make England squad], sure, yes. He's shown his great potential and quality [this season]."

Last season was a complete write-off for Rashford. He managed just five goals and two assists in 32 appearances.

The English striker is now back to his best and is flourishing under Ten Hag.

Manchester United forward Rashford in line for contract extension

Rashford seems to be enjoying his football under Ten Hag

Rashford is reportedly among five players at Old Trafford whose contracts Manchester United are looking to extend.

The Manchester United striker's future at the club had seemed uncertain at the end of last season.

There were rumors that he may be seeking a new adventure due to the disappointing form he was stuck in.

However, Ten Hag has grabbed hold of the Red Devils forward and has got him back to his best.

The Dutch tactician is even tasking Rashford with the job of scoring 20+ goals. A source has said:

"He (Ten Hag) is always telling him to use his pace and skills when he gets a chance. He told Marcus he will easily score 20 this season. They have a great relationship and Marcus is really happy."

