Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag responds to Cristiano Ronaldo storming down tunnel before final whistle against Tottenham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo storming down the tunnel before the side's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur had ended on October 19.

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen trudging down the Old Trafford tunnel in the 90th minute of the victory over Spurs.

The Portuguese forward was selected on the bench by Ten Hag and was given no minutes as the Red Devils secured all three points.

Fred's deflected strike in the 47th minute and Bruno Fernandes' excellent 69th-minute finish did the damage for the hosts.

However, much of the post-match talk has been over Ronaldo's unwillingness to watch the dying embers of the game from the substitutes bench.

Ten Hag was asked by the media for his comments on the Portuguese's actions in which he replied (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Cristiano Ronaldo has left the "If he's done that, it's an absolute disgrace."Cristiano Ronaldo has left the #MUFC bench and headed towards the tunnel before the full-time whistle "If he's done that, it's an absolute disgrace."👀 Cristiano Ronaldo has left the #MUFC bench and headed towards the tunnel before the full-time whistle https://t.co/flXoqqh8dL

The win sees Manchester United move on to 19 points in fifth place in the league. They trail fourth-placed Chelsea by just a point.

The Red Devils travel to Stamford Bridge to take on the Blues in a clash that could have huge implications on their top four pursuit.

However, for now, there is bound to be a ton of speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo and his obvious frustrations with his situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo's tunnel trip echoes sentiments of pre-season dissaray at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo seems frustrated

This is not the first time Cristiano Ronaldo has taken off early during a Manchester United match.

The legendary forward did the same in a 1-1 pre-season draw with Rayo Vallecano amid widespread reports of unrest in his camp.

At the time, Ten Hag branded the forward's decision to leave early as "unacceptable."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Erik Ten Hag has had his say on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure on Sunday. What do you think? 🤔



🗣️ "It's unacceptable"Erik Ten Hag has had his say on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure on Sunday. What do you think? #MUFC 🗣️ "It's unacceptable"Erik Ten Hag has had his say on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure on Sunday. What do you think? #MUFC 🔴🤔https://t.co/XKfBoIg4Va

Rumors grew that the Portuguese wanted out of Old Trafford to secure a move to a side contending in the UEFA Champions League.

He remained at United despite many expecting the forward to leave and has endured a difficult start to the season.

The former Real Madrid striker has made 12 appearances, scoring just two goals and creating an assist.

He has found himself on the substitutes bench more often than not this campaign under Ten Hag.

Ronaldo's contract with United runs until next summer, although there is the option of a one-year extension.

He rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus in 2021 for £15.3 million and bagged 24 goals in 38 appearances last season.

