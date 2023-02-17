Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag slams refereeing decision that had 'big influence on the game' after their draw with Barcelona

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was not happy with referee Maurizio Mariani's decision in the Barcelona draw. He claims that Jules Kounde should have been sent off for his foul on Marcus Rashford.

In their Europa League clash, the Red Devils 2-2 at Camp Nou on Thursday night. The Manchester United manager was furious about the decision from the referee and VAR to let Kounde continue after his last-man foul on Marcus Rashford when the score was 2-1.

The Dutch manager was booked for his reaction to the incident and slammed the referee after the match. He claimed that it had a big influence on the result and said:

"If I may make a point that has a big influence not only on this game but on this round, at 2-1, it was a clear foul on Marcus Rashford. We can discuss if it's inside the box or outside the box, but definitely it's a red card. Yes, I asked the referee why. So he said it was outside the box, and it was no foul."

He added:

"And the linesman and referee were in a very good position to see and I think we had VAR. I think it's not good, it was a really bad decision. I can't understand. Maybe they were impressed by the pressure Barca made but they can't be [like that at] the highest European level."

Manchester United had a decision go their way late in the game when the referee deemed it was not a handball by Fred. Commenting on the decision, Ten Hag said:

"I heard it was a ball on the hand, so maybe two mistakes. But you can't equalise such mistakes because the moment in the game, in the whole round, was an important decision where he was wrong."

Manchester United host Barcelona in the second leg at Old Trafford

Manchester United will host Barcelona in the second leg of this Europa League tie at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Red Devils face Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend, while Barcelona face Cadiz in LaLiga.

Poll : 0 votes