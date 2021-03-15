Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hold crucial transfer meeting this week

According to the Sun, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will meet with the club's hierarchy this week to discuss potential summer transfer deals.

The Manchester United manager is expected to hold a crucial transfer meeting in the coming days with the aim of finalizing the club's summer transfer ins and outs.

John Murtough was appointed the new Manchester United football director this week, while Darren Fletcher landed the technical director's role.

Solskjaer to hold transfer summit with Martial & De Gea on chopping...



MANCHESTER UNITED'S new technical team will hold a transfer summit with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now meet with Fletcher, alongside director of football negotiations Matt Judge and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, to make transfer plans ahead of the summer.

Reports claim that Solskjaer has identified four key transfer targets, while he is also looking to axe a few Manchester United stars.

A busy summer window expected at Manchester United

Manchester United v A.C. Milan - UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Leg One

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to rebuild his squad in the summer and push for a first Premier League title next season.

Solskjaer will meet with the Manchester United hierarchy to discuss several changes expected at Old Trafford this summer, with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Sergio Romero expected to quit the club.

Cavani's future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance after being heavily linked with a move back to South America.

His father Luis Cavani has revealed the veteran striker will move to Argentine outfit Boca Juniors once his one-year contract expires in the summer.

Manchester United are also open to the idea of selling misfiring striker Anthony Martial, who has grossly underperformed this season.

Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero is another name on the potential exit list as Manchester United look to part ways with the 34-year-old after a six-year stay at Old Trafford.

David de Gea could quit the club at the end of the season as Manchester United look to offload his hefty salary demands.

Due to several inconsistent performances, he has also lost the goalkeeping first choice role to Dean Henderson and might be tempted by the idea of a new challenge.

Ole Gunnar is also set to table a star-studded potential transfer target list to the United board as he looks to bolster his ranks in the summer.

Reportedly, Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland tops the club’s wish list as they look to strengthen their attack.

The 20-year-old has been in red-hot form for Dortmund this season and has attracted a plethora of potential suitors, including Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Manchester United are also interested in West Ham United captain Declan Rice, which could see Nemanja Matic sweat over his position at the club.

Reports claim Benfica are considering snapping up the towering midfielder, who plied his trade at the club between 2011 and 2014 prior to his move to Chelsea.

Manchester United are also in the market for a new right-back who can provide support and competition for the ever-present Aaron Wan Bissaka.

Ole Gunnar is also eyeing a move for one of Sevilla's central defenders Jules Kounde or Villarreal’s Pau Torres as he seeks a dominant centre-back partner for club captain Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils moved back into second place in the Premier League standings after a hard-earned 1-0 win over West Ham United.

They will now travel to the San Siro for the return leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash with AC Milan, after last week’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.