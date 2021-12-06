Manchester United and Manchester City keeping tabs on 22-year-old striker - Reports

According to multiple reports, Manchester United and Manchester City are both among the clubs keeping tabs on Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez joined Benfica in a €24 million club record deal back in September 2020 from Almeria. He has scored six goals and had nine assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for Benfica. The striker has also had a spectacular start to the campaign this time around.

In 12 starts across all competitions this season, Nunez has scored 11 goals and has two assists.

The 22-year old Uruguayan is a pacy, dynamic forward capable of scoring all kinds of goals. His performances over the past season have led to interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. This includes both Manchester United and Manchester City, apart from Newcastle United and Juventus.

At the same time, Benfica has no interest in selling their star striker and are expected to let him go only for a bid of over €150 million.

In such a scenario, both Manchester United and Manchester City might be reluctant to oblige.

Manchester City and Manchester United in for €150 million-rated Darwin Nunez?

Manchester City have long been linked to a star striker signing. Last summer it was Tottenham’s Harry Kane that Pep Guardiola was keen on. However, the public pursuit ended with Kane eventually deciding to stay at Spurs. Manchester City now look a bit short on striking options.

They currently have Gabriel Jesus, who has impressed especially in recent weeks. However, the Brazilian is injury-prone along with Spaniard Ferran Torres. Both players have potential but City are still keen on a big-name signing after their late flirtation with Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Ronaldo eventually chose a homecoming with Manchester United. However, he is going to be 37 soon and Edinson Cavani is another aging star keen on a move to FC Barcelona. Mason Greenwood has unlimited potential but is not going to score 30 goals a season anytime soon.

Darwin Nunez promises immediate goals and has the potential to become one of the best strikers in Europe. The signing makes perfect sense especially for Manchester United, when the financials are not involved.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both Manchester clubs have been linked with a move for Erling Haaland, who at the age of 22 is already one of Europe’s best strikers. Both the clubs might decide that they are better off going in for the Norwegian, who should be available for around €200 million.

Edited by Parimal