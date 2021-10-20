Manchester United and Manchester City set to join race to sign La Liga star - Reports

Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly set to battle it out for Swedish striker Alexander Isak. The Real Sociedad star has become one of the hottest properties in Europe after enjoying an impressive 2020-21 campaign with the Spanish club.

According to The Sun, Manchester United and Manchester City are keen to sign a top-quality striker next summer. Alexander Isak has been heavily linked with a number of Europe's top clubs after his eye-catching displays for Sweden at Euro 2020 this summer.

Alexander Isak endured a slow start to life at Real Sociedad after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. The Sweden international enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, as he scored 17 goals in 34 league appearances for the La Liga club.

Manchester City were desperate to sign a striker this summer to replace Sergio Aguero, who left the club after the expiration of his contract at the end of last season. Pep Guardiola's side were heavily linked with a move for Tottenham's Harry Kane but the deal failed to materialize.

City have enjoyed a strong start to the 2021-22 campaign, but the reigning Premier League champions have struggled at times against quality opposition due to the absence of a No.9.

Manchester City are, however, likely to face stiff competition from arch-rivals Manchester United for the signature of Alexander Isak. The Red Devils are bracing themselves for the departure of Edinson Cavani at the end of the season after the expiration of his current deal with the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are also planning to part ways with French forward Anthony Martial, and will therefore need to sign a replacement for the former AS Monaco star.

Real Sociedad are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £70 million for Alexander Isak.

Alexander Isak could prefer a move to Manchester City over Manchester United next summer

Manchester City are in desperate need of an out-and-out No.9 and will therefore prioritize the signing of a striker next summer. Alexander Isak is likely to become Pep Guardiola's first-choice striker if he joins the Premier League champions next summer.

The 22-year-old could therefore prefer a move to Manchester City over Manchester United due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. Solskjaer has deployed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as a No.9 this season.

Isak is unlikely to start ahead of Ronaldo at Manchester United. The Real Sociedad striker will be keen to join a club where he will see regular playing time.

