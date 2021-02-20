Manchester United and Manchester City set to battle for Napoli centre-back's signature - Reports 

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to battle it out for the purchase of Kalidou Koulibaly in the coming months.

According to an update by Italian journalist Niccolò Ceccarini in his column on TuttoMarcatoWeb, the Senegal international is still on Manchester City's radar and has also attracted interest from Manchester United.

Ceccarini also added that the two clubs have been looking for a 'strong central defender for some time,' even though the Cityzens significantly strengthened their defense last summer.

Napoli was adamant in the past that they would not sell their prized asset unless a six-figure bid was received and reportedly rejected a €60m offer by Manchester City.

However, Ceccarini further stated that:

‘'Now the economic situation has changed, it is unlikely that these figures can be reached, but the pressure remains high.”

This suggests that the Pertenopei might reduce their asking price in light of the financial complications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from Koulibaly, Ceccarini stated that Nikola Milenković is also on Manchester United's radar. The Serbian has a contract with Fiorentina that runs until 2022, but will ‘almost certainly' not renew his deal according to Ceccarini.

Manchester City are at the summit of the Premier League

Manchester City are setting the pace in the Premier League.

Manchester City currently lead the way in the Premier League by a 10-point margin. There are just 14 matchdays left in the current campaign, which all but guarantees that the Cityzens will reclaim the league at the end of the season.

Manchester United were briefly table-toppers earlier in the year. However, the Red Devils were let down by the same inconsistencies that have plagued them in the last few years.

𝘼𝙣𝙮𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙨 𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙥𝙪𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙞𝙩 🧠



✍️ That's the message from @ECavaniOfficial in our latest UTD Unscripted

The Old Trafford outfit have shown a tendency to fail in getting the job done when it matters most, and this failure is also costing them dearly in other competitions.

By contrast, their cross-town rivals have very much moved into top gear after an indifferent start to the season. Pep Guardiola's side are currently on a 16-game winning run in all competitions, which has seen them surge up the table.

The Etihad outfit have been ruthless in their outings this year, despite missing several key players due to injury. This has sent a statement of intent to the rest of the league about their ambitions this season. At this point, it is virtually impossible for any other team to keep pace with them.