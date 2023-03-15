Manchester United to meet Qatari delegation and Sir Jim Ratcliffe this week to discuss potential takeover - Reports

Manchester United's potential takeover has received a massive boost as two of their major prospective new owners are set to meet with the club this week, as per reports.

The two candidates — Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe — are regarded as the frontrunners to purchase Manchester United after the Glazer family indicated that they could be open to a sale back in November 2022.

As per reports, Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are now set for crunch talks with the club's hierarchy as early as this week.

The Qatari billionaire's delegation is reportedly set for comprehensive discussions regarding their plans for the club this Thursday. Meanwhile, Ratcliffe and his entourage are expected to arrive at Old Trafford the following day.

Manchester United owners consider selling the club

Ratcliffe, who has shown interest in purchasing the club in the past, is expected to be in France for the INEOS-owned OGC Nice's UEFA Europa Conference League tie against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

The two parties are, so far, the only two confirmed bidders hoping to take control of Manchester United, one of the most valuable football clubs on the planet. After an initial round of discussions, the upcoming talks are viewed as the second phase of the club's sale process.

It has also been reported that the Red Devils' chief financial officer, Cliff Baty, will be tasked with overseeing the presentations set to be made by the representatives of both confirmed bidders.

The topics of discussion are also expected to include a potential revamp of Old Trafford, along with improvements that could be made to their Carrington training facilities.

Manchester United dealt injury blow ahead of Real Betis trip

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

Erik ten Hag saw his side take a comfortable 4-1 lead against Real Betis in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League. However, the Dutchman and his Red Devils are set to play out the second leg with a couple of notable absentees from their traveling squad.

Brazilian attacker Antony is one of the most noteworthy names on this list. The £86 million signing didn't make the squad due to an injury blow on the eve of the Red Devils' trip to Spain and was missing from their final training session.

Elsewhere, Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho also failed to make it after an ill-fated cameo against Southampton, which saw him pick up an injury in a duel with the Saints' Kyle Walker-Peters.

Anthony Martial was seen participating in their final group session before the second leg, but the Frenchman was excluded from the Manchester United squad to face Manuel Pellegrini's side.

While Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek remain sidelined with long-term injuries, Marcel Sabitzer and Victor Lindelof have returned to the squad.

