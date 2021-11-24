“Manchester United are in a mess” - Mauricio Pochettino urged to stay at PSG and seek UEFA Champions League glory

Mauricio Pochettino should stay at PSG and seek Champions League glory instead of joining Manchester United, feels Alan McInally. The former Bayern Munich star insisted that the Red Devils are in a mess, but understands why the Argentinean could be attracted to them.

Having sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this week, Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as their caretaker manager. They are on the hunt for an interim boss. The Red Devils intend to hire a permanent manager at the end of the season.

There are suggestions that PSG manager Pochettino is a strong favorite to take the reins at Old Trafford. As the Argentinean continues to be linked with Manchester United, former top flight star McInally has provided his thoughts on it.

The Scot is of the view that Pochettino should stay at PSG and seek Champions League glory instead of joining Manchester United.

"First and foremost, why would he leave PSG? Some of the players they have got there are absolutely sensational. Money ain't a problem, but the Champions League is the one they want. He could win the Champions League at PSG. Should he leave PSG before they are knocked out of the Champions League? I wouldn't think so because he can be an absolute superhero by doing that for God's sake", McInally told Footy Accumulators.

McInally also insisted that Manchester United are in a mess despite their size as a club. However, the former Bayern Munich star understands why Pochettino could be tempted to join the Red Devils. He said:

"What's the pull for Manchester United? Manchester United are humongous, they are a humongous, monster of a football club. They are in a mess. Some of the players they have got are obviously nowhere near what is expected [or] what the fans want to see. They certainly haven't done the business and that has been a problem. I think it is more attractive now to Pochettino than it was even before he went to PSG because Manchester United are in so many problems."

Manchester United yet to approach PSG for Mauricio Pochettino

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a strong favorite to take the reins at Manchester United. However, the Red Devils are yet to approach the Parisians to sign the Argentinean, according to reports.

There are suggestions that Pochettino is interested in the Manchester United managerial job, but he has yet to inform PSG of his desire to leave. The Ligue 1 giants also have no intentions of parting ways with the former Tottenham boss now.

