Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes reacts to Chelsea target's goal with Sonic the Hedgehog reference

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes has likened Chelsea-linked AC Milan forward Rafael Leao to Sonic the Hedgehog following his goal against Salernitana.

Defending champions AC Milan resumed their Serie A campaign following the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a trip to Salernitana on Wednesday (January 4). Leao, who's being strongly linked with an £86 million switch to Chelsea, was on the scoresheet in the 2-1 victory.

In the tenth minute, he went on a dizzying run down the left-inside channel, rounding off Salernitana’s legendary Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and finding the back of the net.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/12935… Bruno Fernandes likens Rafael Leao to Sonic as Chelsea target scores on Serie A return Bruno Fernandes likens Rafael Leao to Sonic as Chelsea target scores on Serie A returntalksport.com/football/12935…

As reported by TalkSPORT, Manchester United superstar Fernandes watched his compatriot Leao in action on Wednesday and shared a clip of his goal as an Instagram story. Fernandes, who played in United's 3-0 win over Bournemouth, also added an emoji of renowned speedster Sonic the Hedgehog to hail Leao’s dashing run leading up to the goal.

Five minutes after the Chelsea target scored, Sandro Tonali doubled Milan’s advantage. Federico Bonazzolli scored for the hosts in the 83rd minute to make the game interesting, but the reigning champions held on for the win.

Leao also dazzled for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring thrice in five games before they were knocked out by Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Manchester United ace Casemiro impresses in Bournemouth win

Since his transfer from Real Madrid in August, Casemiro has been impressive at Old Trafford with each passing day. On Tuesday (January 3), the defensive midfielder once again showcased his world-class ability, scoring the opening goal and dominating the midfield in the 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

In the 23rd minute, Christian Eriksen delivered a tasty free-kick into the box, which Casemiro sumptuously volleyed into the roof of the net. The Brazil international also played 50 accurate passes (85% accuracy), created a big chance, delivered four accurate long balls, made six recoveries, and won two ground duels. Casemiro was chosen the Man of the Match by Manchester United fans.

Luke Shaw (39th minute) and Marcus Rashford (86th minute) were the two other goalscorers at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Poll : 0 votes