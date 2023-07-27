Manchester United midfielder Casemiro names most important thing about partnership with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric at Real Madrid

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has stated that the most important thing about his partnership with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric at Real Madrid was their off-field friendship.

Casemiro spent nine seasons with Real Marid, where he won five UEFA Champions Leagues, three La Ligas, three Club World Cups, and three UEFA Super Cups. Most of these titles were won partnering Kroos and Modric in the midfield.

The Brazilian left Los Blancos and joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 for a fee reported to be £60 million, with a further £10 million to be paid in add-ons.

When asked for his thoughts on KCM (as the midfield trio of Kroos, Casemiro, and Mordic came to be known), the 31-year-old stated that while they achieved a lot together, it was their friendship off the pitch that he cherishes the most.

“KCM? We achieved a lot but the most important thing is the friendship off the field,” he said (via Twitter/theMadridZone).

The strong relationship between the trio was seen when Kroos and Modric sent Casemiro a farewell letter when he moved to the Red Devils.

"I'm going to miss you. As an exemplary professional. Like a top player. As a fighter who saved me from several [fights], but, above all, as a good person. We've made history, man. What a legendary stage. Now our sports paths separate, but our friendship remains. I assure. I wish you the best, see you soon," Kroos statedi(via Marca).

"You have become a true leader. You have been for your teammates and for Real Madrid. We will always remember it. We have won a lot together, but I keep the moments that nobody sees. I'm going to miss you, but I wish you the best. It is what a professional and a person like you deserve. Thanks for everything and good luck, friend," Modric wrote.

Carlos Ancelotti named Luka Modric, Tonis Kroos, and Casemiro the 'Bermuda Triangle'

Real Madrid's trio of Luka Modric, Tonis Kroos, and Casemiro, however, have statically established themselves as one of the best midfield partnerships in the history of football.

Modric, Kroos, and Casemiro started nine finals (across all competitions) together for Los Blancos and won all of them. In the UEFA Champions League, they won three consecutive titles (2015/16, 2016/17, and 2017/18) and four (2021–22) in five years.

When asked for his thoughts on youngsters like Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni compared to the experienced Modric, Kroos, and Casemiro, Madrid boss Carlos Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“I like both sets, with classic players and also rock and roll. I call Casemiro, Kroos and Modrić the Bermuda Triangle, because the ball disappears there.”