Manchester United midfielder prefers Premier League exit after turning down offer from rivals: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard reportedly prefers a Premier League exit after turning down an offer from Tottenham Hotspur. Fichajes.net reports that the Manchester United man is interested in moving abroad rather than remaining in the Premier League.

Lingard, 29, is almost certainly departing Old Trafford this summer with his contract expiring.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Jesse Lingard is reportedly set to reject a summer move to Tottenham - in favour of a move away from the Premier League Jesse Lingard is reportedly set to reject a summer move to Tottenham - in favour of a move away from the Premier League https://t.co/5T3fxyZmuR

He is not short of suitors, having spent last season on loan at West Ham United and finding huge success. During his time at the Hammers, Lingard registered nine goals and five assists in 16 Premier League matches.

Yet since returning to Manchester United last summer, he has rarely featured. He has made just 16 appearances this season in all competitions, most of them off the bench. He is also reportedly at loggerheads with interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Jesse Lingard @JesseLingard The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent

Lingard is seeking first-team opportunities, but also knows that at the age of 29 he is nearing the end stages of his career.

Lingard wants to depart Manchester United and the Premier League for a new challenge

Lingard and Mourinho have a storied past.

Lingard perhaps feels now is the right time to try something new and try a venture in a country abroad.

Inter Milan were reportedly interested in Lingard back last April. Paris Saint-Germain were also reportedly interested, although it most likely would have waned since then.

Inter have a past with looking at the Premier League with regard to moves for players playing bit-part roles and seeking opportunities in other leagues. None more so than Lingard's former teammate Alexis Sanchez. He joined Inter Milan from Manchester United in 2020 having had a poor spell at Old Trafford.

The player could move to a fellow Serie A side in AS Roma. They are managed by the Englishman's former boss Jose Mourinho, who holds a good relationship with the forward.

Lingard has spoken highly of his former manager in the past and told the Players' Tribune last year in an interview:

“He was good to me. Before all the injury stuff, he trusted me, put me in for important games. We won trophies and he made me a winner."

AS Roma have not yet been linked with a move for Lingard. But during Mourinho's time in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, they were touted with a move for the England international.

Lingard could however remain in the Premier League despite his reported desire to move abroad.

Lingard had been linked with a £12 million move to Newcastle United in January. He was reportedly keen to move only for the Red Devils chiefs to reject the offer.

Edited by Aditya Singh