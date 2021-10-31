Manchester United missed out on PSG star as they failed to offload 3 players this summer - Reports

Manchester United reportedly missed out on signing PSG's Idrissa Gueye last summer as they weren't able to make a firm offer.

Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard all stayed at Old Trafford. This made it impossible for the Red Devils to bring the Senegal international on board.

While Nemanja Matic hasn't been the most reliable midfielder, there has been an enormous question mark looming over Pogba's future at Old Trafford.

United's recruitment negotiator, Matt Judge, turned to the PSG midfielder. Gueye has previously played in the Premier League with Aston Villa and Everton.

Judge ascertained that Gueye would be open to a move to United as PSG's summer signing Gini Wijnaldum would give him fierce competition for playing time.

Despite several meetings and negotiations over Gueye's signing, Manchester United weren't able to make an offer.

According to recent reports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has regretted not signing a holding midfielder. Manchester United's defense has collapsed on numerous occasions already this season, with little or no protection from midfield.

PSG's midfield has been pretty solid while Manchester United have more or less struggled

Nemanja Matic is perhaps the only high quality defensive midfielder in Solskjaer’s roster. Fred and Scott McTominay have been less than effective for Manchester United for a long time now, leading to defensive frailties.

However, Manchester United's midfield has been all over the place this season. This was specially visible against Liverpool as the Reds scored five goals past their back-line.

Pogba was benched for the game against Liverpool. However, he was brought on at half-time to stop the goal frenzy. Sadly, the Frenchman more or less assisted Mo Salah's hat-trick goal after giving away the possession cheaply. He was also sent off immediately after for a savage foul on Naby Ketia.

Pogba is in the final year of contract with Manchester United. It's safe to say that his tenure at Old Trafford is coming to a sad conclusion.

On the flip side, Gueye has been in top form for PSG. He has provided much-needed insurance in front of the backline. This gives Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi the freedom to play their natural attacking game.

Gueye has scored four goals for PSG this season, including a screamer against Manchester City in the Champions League.

PSG have lost just one game in Ligue 1 and sit comfortably at the apex of the table. Manchester United, however, have won just one game in their last five games and sit in fifth spot, eight points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

