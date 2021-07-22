Manchester United move ahead of Arsenal in race for Premier League midfielder: Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal have given us some intense battles in the transfer market over the years. It appears we'll be witnessing another episode this summer.

According to TalkSport, the Red Devils have taken a step ahead of their domestic rivals in their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portuguese has been on the radar of both clubs over the past few weeks but he is now likely to end up at Old Trafford.

The report mentions that Wolves are willing to part ways with the Portuguese if they receive a good offer. They are said to have placed a £35 million asking price on the player.

Bruno Fernandes reportedly wants Manchester United to sign Ruben Neves 🇵🇹 — utdreport (@utdreport) July 20, 2021

Manchester United have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market this summer. The Premier League giants are looking to build a very competitive squad in preparation for next season.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has already agreed a deal to join the club, while Real Madrid's Raphael Varane also looks likely to arrive this summer. Should they manage to seal the signing of Ruben Neves as well, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will have a great squad that is strong enough to fight for every trophy next term.

Neves had a remarkable outing last term and has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal

What Manchester United stand to gain from signing Ruben Neves ahead of Arsenal

Ruben Neves is one of the best ball-playing defensive midfielders in the Premier League at the moment. His ability to excel while shielding the defense and simultaneously getting forward to prompt attacks is quite impressive.

🧠 Only Josh Brownhill (69) made more interceptions than Ruben Neves (65) of midfielders in the Premier League last season pic.twitter.com/5MnZwRk02T — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 21, 2021

The Portuguese has a great combination of vision, decent passing and brilliant positioning that would greatly improve Manchester United's midfield. Neves also doesn't shy away from finding the back of the net whenever he finds himself in a promising position.

This appears to be the right time for the Red Devils to sign the midfielder ahead of Arsenal, as Neves is in incredible form at the moment. The Portuguese enjoyed a splendid campaign with Wolves last season, with a record of five goals and two assists to his name from 40 appearances. It remains to be seen if a deal will be struck between the two parties in the coming days.

