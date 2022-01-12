"Manchester United need one of the best managers in the world" - Paul Scholes names two managers who could replace Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United were clear about appointing Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis in December 2021. The club made it clear that the German will only be there in the hotseat until the end of the current season, after which he will take over a consultancy role at the club.

It means that the Red Devils will be looking to sign a permanent manager during the summer of 2022. Several elite managers have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes recently revealed two names for the managerial role: PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte.

The expectations around Manchester United are enormous as the club has the largest fanbase in the world. These fans expect the Red Devils to be fighting for every competition and win trophies every season. However, that hasn't been the case for the last few seasons as poor management from the club hierarchy has failed them miserably.

Manchester United currently don't have a permanent manager. After sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season, United have made it clear that they will not be signing a permanent manager this season.

They appointed Ralf Rangnick as the interim manager to lead the team until the end of this season. Since he will be taking over as a consultant, Rangnick's opinion about choosing a permanent manager will be very important.

Former Manchester United superstar Paul Scholes recently appeared on the Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel. He talked about who could be the best fit for the permanent manager role.

Scholes revealed Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino as his top two choices for the managerial role at United.

He added that a club like United should always have a manager who is in the top five best managers in the world.

"Conte at Tottenham or Pochettino. I think one of those is the manager we want. ‘So I think Man United should be looking for someone like that. Tottenham fans won’t like me saying it, but I think they could probably still get him [in the summer]."

Scholes added:

"I think Pochettino is a brilliant manager, I love what he does and I love what he did at Tottenham. We don’t know yet what’s happening at PSG. Let’s see if he can prove to be an elite manager. He still has something to prove for me but I think he’s more than capable of doing it." said Paul Scholes (H/T Metro.co.uk)

Will Manchester United get Antonio Conte or Mauricio Pochettino in the summer of 2022?

Manchester United had the chance to appoint Antonio Conte when he was available in the market.

Reports had suggested that United might appoint Conte as their manager by sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the humiliating 5-0 defeat against Liverpool. But the club decided to stick with Solskjaer and Conte ended up signing for Tottenham instead.

Appointing Conte as manager of United come this summer seems unrealistic right now. However, Pochettino might get the job at Old Trafford, according to some reports.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has also been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and could be considered a dark horse for this role.

An interesting summer awaits for the Red Devils and fans expect the club to make the right choices this time.

