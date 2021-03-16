Manchester United tie young prodigy on a long-term contract

Hannibal Mejbri is not a name unfamiliar to hardcore Manchester United fans. Those who follow the club's academy and the club's U18s and U23s sides are well aware of the teenager.

Mejbri has been making waves since becoming a part of the Manchester United youth set up 2 years ago. He is expected to be next in line to be inducted into the first-team squad.

The good news is that Manchester United have agreed a new long-term contract with the French teenager, although the extent of the contract has not been announced.

This is pleasant news for Manchester United fans, who had to bear the ignominy of losing teenage sensation Angel Gomes on a free to French club Lille last year.

Exploring Hannibal Mejbri's first team chances at Manchester United

Hannibal Mejbri is a French national who played in the academy of French Ligue 2 club Paris FC between 2009-17 and was soon scouted by the famed network of Monaco FC who paid a handsome sum of €1 million for him while he was just 15.

His performances at youth level were already making waves and amid a contract dispute at Monaco FC, Manchester United swooped in to sign the then 16-year old youngster. The fees agreed was for an upfront payment of €5 million, which could rise up to €10 million in add-ons.

He settled into the United academy quickly and rose up the ladder to play for the U23 side in his debut season after impressing the coaches at U18 level.

Mejbri has continued his development at Manchester United this season as he has already made 18 appearances for the U23 side, scoring 4 goals and assisting another 7 from the midfield position.

Hannibal is a box-to-box midfielder who has been praised by many for his playmaking, tenacity and leadership ability on the pitch by United legends, including first team coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United legend and current head of first team development Nicky Butt had this to say about Hannibal when comparing his playing style to some of the best to ever grace Old Trafford:

Leaders are always looked at like a Roy Keane, a Steve Bruce, a Bryan Robson, those kind of verbal, real aggression, real leaders. And then you’ve got leaders like Paul Scholes or David Beckham or Ryan Giggs, who’s quiet but really leads by example of how they play and how they work hard. We’ve got the old-fashioned leaders, if you like, who are going to talk to the players and drive the team. Hannibal’s a leader. The way he plays his football is 100mph, he’s non-stop running up and down.”

Getting into the first team is the next step for this French youngster who has often been touted as Paul Pogba's successor at Manchester United. In fact, he should've been really close to making his first-team debut alongside academy teammates like Shola Shoretire.

Unfortunately, he injured his shoulder recently, which delayed his introduction into the first team.

He is poised to return soon for the academy side. He should soon be making a first-team appearance for Manchester United in the immediate future, given his form before injury.

