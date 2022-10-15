Manchester United and Newcastle interested in 23-year-old goalkeeper with €60 million release clause: Reports

According to Diario De Noticias, as reported by HITC, Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in signing Diogo Costa from FC Porto.

Costa has been in great form in recent times. The 23-year-old has managed seven clean sheets from 13 games, conceding only 12 goals.

Fortunately for the interested clubs, the Portuguese has a fixed release clause of €60 million in his contract.

Journalist Bruno Andrade claimed that otherwise, Porto would have asked for a fee of more than the world record sum of €71.8 million for a goalkeeper. Chelsea shelled out that money when they signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao back in 2018.

Andrade said (via HITC):

“We need to talk about Diogo Costa. It was a winning bet by Sérgio Conceição and, to be fair, by Fernando Santos. Absolute in FC Porto and in the national team. He is now among the best goalkeepers in the world. It’s just not going to be the most expensive ever in the position because the clause is €60m (£52m)."

Manchester United have been actively looking for an upgrade for longstanding goalkeeper David de Gea. Newcastle, meanwhile, have recently signed Nick Pope for €10 million.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag talked about tough week ahead

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are set for a tough week ahead as they play three strong opponents back-to-back.

The Red Devils will take on Newcastle United on October 16 at home. A home clash against Tottenham Hotspur on October 20 and a trip to Stamford Bridge on October 22 will follow.

Speaking of the upcoming week, Ten Hag said (via manutd.com):

“I go always from game to game, and it gives another impetus on the team to believe I think. The spirit is already good but it will give a push in that spirit again and it will help the belief in the squad. But for the rest, we have to go game to game, and we’re going to be against tough opponents but we are really looking forward. They are really [good] tests for us as a squad to go in the battles and it delivers energy.”

Ten Hag also rated the Toons as opponents, saying:

“They do really well. I think it’s a team that can play in high intensity with a lot of energy so that makes it a tough opponent and we know we have to play our best to get the right result.”

