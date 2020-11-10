Manchester United News Roundup: 2 players return from injury for national teams, Ferdinand defends Red Devils' main man and more - 10th November 2020

Manchester United went into the international break with a morale-boosting away win at Everton. The Red Devils will aim to find more consistency at home when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Old Trafford in two weeks.

Here is the latest news concerning the Red Devils on 10th November 2020.

Two Manchester United stars return from injury for national teams

Manchester United defenders Eric Bailly and Alex Telles have been called up to the Ivory Coast and the Brazil national side. Central defender Bailly has been out since the last international break with a muscle injury.

Ivory Coast take on Madagascar home and away in the AFCON 2021 qualifier. Telles, who has been forced to sit out after testing positive for COVID-19, has also made a return to the national team.

Scans show Luke Shaw set to be out for 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury.



The new Manchester United signing will have an important role to play with Luke Shaw out with a hamstring injury. Telles has just one appearance since making his move from Porto which came in the win against Paris Saint-Germain last month.

Rio Ferdinand defends Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand defended his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian was under a lot of pressure after the loss to İstanbul Başakşehir and Arsenal, but his side turned things around in the game against Everton.

There were suggestions that former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino had been lined up if results continue to go south for the manager. However, Ferdinand believes the club will give more time to the former player.

Solskjaer took the club to a third-placed finish last season and has started well in a difficult group in the Champions League. However, the Red Devils' Premier League form has been inconsistent since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Ferdinand, speaking of his former side, said:

Man United needed a huge performance and a result this weekend. The pressure was absolutely on this team and the management, they went out there and produced. In the media, there’s been bit of disrespect to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be honest. People touting about that Pochettino has been spoken to.

I’ve got it from a really, really, really good source that there’s been no conversations and they wouldn’t disrespect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in that manner. I feel like that should be addressed. We can all say ‘So and so will be good or better’, that’s just part of the game.”

But to say someone has been spoken to and is coming in imminently when it’s not true, I think that’s out of order. The man is in the job and his team have found a knack of always pulling a result out when they need it and this was no difference, they were solid.”