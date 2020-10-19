Manchester United bounced back from the humiliating defeat against Tottenham to win 4-1 against Newcastle. The Red Devils await a difficult trip to last year's Champions League finalists PSG.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 19th October 2020

Four key-players missing from Manchester United travelling squad to PSG

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, defender Eric Bailly, new signing Edinson Cavani, and striker Mason Greenwood haven't travelled with the squad to Paris, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Mason Greenwood is missing from Manchester United's squad travelling to PSG

Harry Maguire, who scored at the weekend against Newcastle, was in doubt for the game due to a hamstring strain he picked up on international duty. Cavani has just joined the United squad after having to isolate due to the COVID-19 protocols.

Eric Bailly's absence is curious given he was on the bench last weekend. Mason Greenwood who missed the game due to injury is likely missing with the same issue.

Manchester United’s squad to face PSG: David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Marcus Rashford, Facundo Pellistri, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel lauds striker Edinson Cavani for his 'great personality'

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has lavished praise on Edinson Cavani. The 33-year-old joined Manchester United on a free transfer after his contract expired with the Paris side.

Cavani scored 200 goals in 301 matches for PSG. Manchester United have been lacking a proper No. 9, although Anthony Martial grew into the role last season.

Speaking of the former Napoli striker, Tuchel said:

"They've got a great personality, like with many of the biggest players of the game - it's the same with Edi. Very polite, almost a bit shy. Hard, hard worker. He will be there in every training, first minute until the last minute. Every game from the first second until last second. You can totally rely on him."

"He's living for goals, living for scoring. When he scores, when he has the confidence, he's one of the best No. 9s in world football. Hopefully, he will show, not tomorrow but from Wednesday on, he can start to convince all of you. I have nothing against that. But tomorrow it's not necessary to prove me right."