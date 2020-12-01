Manchester United News Roundup: 4 key players return to fitness ahead of PSG clash, Ex-striker says that United forward is one of the best in Europe - 1st December 2020 

Manchester United came from behind to earn a stellar victory over Southampton in the Premier League last weekend. The Red Devils now turn their attention to PSG in the Champions League.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 1st of December, 2020.

Louis Saha says that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is one of the best in Europe

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United

Louis Saha has said that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is one of the best in Europe. The England international was the difference the last time Manchester United faced PSG on the opening day of the Champions League this season.

Speaking about Rashford, Saha said:

"He’s a calm guy who exudes confidence and humility. At 23, he’s already almost the oldest in the squad, one of the leaders. He’s one of the best strikers in Europe. When he’s in the middle, he’s unplayable. His coaches need to put him in ideal conditions, as is the case with Neymar, Messi or Ronaldo."

Four key Manchester United players are fit for PSG game

Manchester United might have a near full-squad for the Champions League game against PSG, as confirmed by the club's manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

Advertisement

Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, who have been missing from matchday squads since the international break, are back in contention for selection. David de Gea, who went off at half-time against Southampton, trained on Tuesday and could start against PSG.

Solskjaer said in this regard:

"You know it's going to be a challenge every time you have the Champions League nights to keep players away. Because they all want to be fit (to play) and everyone has been on the training pitch today. We're looking good. I think all of them are champing at the bit. David trained well today, as did the rest of the group. It was a good session."

Centre-forward Anthony Martial is also back after missing the weekend clash with illness, but Solskjaer may not play him ahead of Edinson Cavani. Phil Jones is also back from a long-term injury. However, left-back Luke Shaw remains a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury before the international break.

"Anthony got through the session and felt okay, so he's also available for selection. Luke is probably the biggest doubt, but the rest of them are holding their hands up, saying: 'I'm ready'. Luke isn't too far away, so let's see what we do with him for tomorrow. Then, of course, Phil (Jones) has been away for a long time, but now we're getting more and more players ready to participate in every game," said Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.