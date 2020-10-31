Manchester United News Roundup: 5 first-team players out of Arsenal clash, Arteta praises 3 Man Utd stars - 31st October 2020

Manchester United have hit a vein of rich form since their humiliating loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. The Red Devils host Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League after beating high-flying Bundesliga leaders Leipzig by five unanswered goals in a midweek Champions League game.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 31st of October, 2020.

Five Manchester United stars out of Arsenal clash

Anthony Martial of Manchester United

Manchester United will be without five first-team players for their Premier League clash against Arsenal, as confirmed by the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Anthony Martial, who was sent off in the fixture against Tottenham, is out of the reckoning as he will serve his last match out of the squad as a part of a 3-match suspension.

United will also be without new signing Alex Telles, who contracted COVID-19. Eric Bailly picked up a muscle injury in training and is expected to be out till the international break, as confirmed by Solskjaer:

"Eric has a muscle injury. We think maybe three or four weeks; maybe after the international break, he'll be back," said Solskjaer.

Manchester United will also be without midfielder Jesse Lingard who has been out since the international break due to an unspecified injury.

"Jesse won't be available, so we'll manage without (him) for a few weeks, I think," continued Solskjaer.

Phil Jones, who hasn't been added to the Manchester United Premier League squad, has had an operation and is expected to back in December. Speaking about Jones, the Manchester United manager said:

"Phil has been injured, and he’s had an operation. He’s working really hard to be back. He’ll hopefully get fit by December."

Mikel Arteta has been impressed by Manchester United forwards

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking ahead of Sunday's clash against Manchester United, admits that the United forwards Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford are a threat. The London side are without a win at Old Trafford since 2006.

"They (Manchester United’s forwards) create really good relationships, and they’re all very different. They glide together and have really good understanding and chemistry on the pitch. You can see that. Since the lockdown, Ole has managed to improve that a lot, and you can see that at the end of (last) season, the amount of goals and types of goals they have been scoring. They’re a threat," said Arteta.

Arteta continued about the Manchester United forwards:

"They can play two or three different formations… they’ve been changing some things because of the opponents, because of the quality of players they have and sometimes to change the game in certain moments. We have to be prepared for that because they have that adaptability; they have a big squad, and up front they have a lot of options to do different things," observed Arteta.