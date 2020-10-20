Manchester United News Roundup: Bruno Fernandes names 3 United players he loves to play with, ex-Red Devils coach names the player best suited to take over as captain of the side - 20th October 2020

Manchester United open their campaign in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League against Paris St. Germain (PSG) on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have fond memories from their last visit to the Parc des Princes as they knocked out the French champions in the knockout stage of the competition after losing the first leg at home by two goals.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on 20th October, 2020.

Bruno Fernandes names three Manchester United players he loves to play with

After missing his first penalty in United colours, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored the second goal against Newcastle. That goal saw the Red Devils break from their box to the Newcastle one in a matter of a few seconds.

Fernandes spoke about the players who were involved in the build-up of that goal and how he loves playing with them. He named Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and new signing Donny van de Beek in this regard.

"You say one name with whom I enjoy playing a lot, and that is Juan. I think he is one of the smartest players. He knows what I want, and how I want to play, and he thinks really quickly. Sometimes the point is not being quick but thinking quickly, and I think Juan is one of those players I love playing with," said Fernandes.

Juan Mata has been one of Manchester United's best players this season, although the game against Newcastle was his first start in the 2020-21 Premier League. The Spaniard, with his ability to find space and thread passes, connects well with Fernandes.

"Of course, having Rashy in front is great. The players we have playing in our attack are unbelievable. They are quick. They have qualities, and they can score. As you saw in the last game, it was a good pass from me, but some players not as quick as Rashy might have had the defender take them. But Rashy did very well, and his first touch was amazing as he controlled the ball towards the goal," continued Fernandes.

Advertisement

Marcus Rashford has found his stride in Manchester United colours this season, having already scoried two goals and contributing as many assists in four games in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes also spoke highly about another Manchester United player, one who arrived at the club only this season.

"Also Donny, he’s come from Ajax. I had a coach before from Sporting [Marcel Kaiser]. He was Donny’s coach too at Ajax, and I know how they want to play and how they like to play – they like that little one-two, that connection and that, if we can say, ‘tiki-taka’ football. Donny is one of those guys from the beautiful Ajax football," said Fernandes.

Donny van de Beek has made a bright start to his Manchester United career but is yet to start in the league. However, the Dutchman has made significant contributions whenever he has been on the pitch.

Rene Meulensteen backs Bruno Fernandes to take over from Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain

Rene Meulensteen, who was Manchester United's assistant coach under Sir Alex Ferguson, thinks that Bruno Fernandes has the requisite characteristics to take over as the club's captain. The Portuguese midfielder will captain the side against PSG in the Champions League in the absence of Harry Maguire.

"Bruno is an excellent choice because since he has come to the club, he has given United what they were lacking. Some urgency, he plays with conviction, he plays with authority, he drives other players on," said Meulensteen.

Advertisement

The former assistant coach continued in this regard:

"He’s a positive influence every time he steps on the pitch, and he’s not afraid to tell players when they don’t meet the standards. He’s got high standards about himself because you can see if he does miss a pass, he gets annoyed with himself, and he will be the same with other players. Although he will say it, he’s not a negative person."