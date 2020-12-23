Manchester United News Roundup: Club in race to sign Pogba replacement for just €25m, Maguire hails one of the 'best performances' and more - 22nd December 2020

Manchester United are coming off a morale-boosting 6-2 win against rivals Leeds at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will now take on Everton, hoping to qualify for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 22nd December 2020

Manchester United desperate to win a trophy says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that his players are desperate to get their hands on some silverware this season. The Red Devils are without a trophy since winning the Europa League back in 2017.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United

Manchester United did well in cup competitions last season but were knocked out at the semi-final stage in each of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Europa League. Speaking ahead of the Everton fixture, Solskjaer said:

"We want to improve and we're expected to win trophies. To improve on last year is to get to the final - and when you get there, there's only one thing that matters: to lift the trophy. It's really important we try to get our hands on silverware. We haven't won in the last two or three years now and it's important. We are desperate to get our hands on a trophy; these players are desperate to learn how to win."

Manchester United to join race to sign Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches has been having a great season at Lille in the Ligue 1, attracting attention from a host of European clubs. The youngster, who spent a season on loan at Fulham from Bayern Munich, is reportedly being monitored by English heavyweights, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The report in Joe suggests the midfielder is available for a fee of €25 million. Liverpool view the 23-year-old as a replacement to Gini Wijnaldum if he leaves the club.

Advertisement

Renato Sanches is on the list of many top clubs - he’s having a great season with Lille.



But at the moment there’s nothing agreed with Liverpool for January transfer window. And looking at next summer, #LFC are still waiting for the official/final decision by Wijnaldum 🔴 #lfc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2020

Manchester United, on the other hand, have a decision to make on Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been angling for a move for over a year and Sanches could prove to an ideal replacement.

Scott McTominay's performance one of the best I have seen says Harry Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire praised the performance of compatriot Scott McTominay against Leeds. Speaking after the game, Maguire said:

🚨 The Reds will be without two key men on Wednesday night, including one of our star performers v Leeds 👇#MUFC #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 22, 2020

"You’ve seen in recent months how we’ve been relying on the forward lads in Rash (Marcus Rashford) and Bruno (Fernandes), so for Scott to score was great, He was magnificent – one of the best performances I’ve seen and played with on the pitch from a central midfielder".