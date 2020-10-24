Manchester United News Roundup: Coach gives verdict on new signing Facundo Pellistri after first outing, Fred explains his improvement from first season - 24th October 2020 

Manchester United have bounced back from that humiliating defeat at the hands of Tottenham to win back to back games against Newcastle and PSG. The Red Devils take on Chelsea on the weekend in the Premier League.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 24th October 2020.

Manchester United coach gives verdict on new-boy Facundo Pellistri

Manchester United U23s coach Neil Wood gave his verdict on winger Facundo Pellistri after his first appearance in England with the U23s. The new signing was one of three first-team players starting the game against Everton U23s, the others being Brandon Williams and Marcos Rojo.

A quiet first 45 minutes of Manchester United football for Facundo Pellistri, but he probably should still have a goal to his name. The best #mufc chance of the half fell to him.



United have been much more compact and organised tonight than previously this season. #PL2 — Dominic Booth (@DomBooth19) October 23, 2020

Pellistri played for 90 minutes on the right-wing and showed his qualities on the ball. Manchester United fell behind around the half-hour mark, but came back to win the game with Brandon Williams earning a penalty in the dying minutes.

Speaking about the Uruguayan, Wood said:

"It was a welcome to England! But it was great for him to get 90 minutes on the pitch and a first taste of English football. I’m sure he can build from this experience."

Williams also spoke about his teammate:

"Facundo’s done very well since coming in. He doesn’t speak that much English but he’s learning. He’ll kick on from this and I’ll be here to help him if I can. I enjoyed playing with him.”

Advertisement

Manchester United midfielder Fred explains his improvement from the first season

Manchester United midfielder Fred has adapted his game to the English game, after struggling in his first game at the club. The 27-year-old featured in Manchester United's last two wins against Newcastle and away to PSG.

Fred

The Brazilian has impressed manager Solskjaer with his industry and ability to break up the play. The Brazil international has developed a great relationship with Scott McTominay in the heart of midfield. He said:

"The first season was difficult for me, it was the process of settling in. It was a new league, I didn’t have much help, it was complicated for me. Coming into the second season I understood the game we played and the Premier League better. I understood what I had to do and do more of. I also felt more relaxed because my son was born and my situation at home relaxed. The difference was that I had settled both on and off the pitch."

"It’s great having these excellent players alongside you, it’s important in giving you confidence. The arrival of these players have been very important as we need to have a strong squad. You look at the run of fixtures ahead of us, having all these players is going to be very important.”