Manchester United News Roundup: Guardiola blames one United player for Champions League exit, Solskjaer suggests midfielder still determined to play for the club - 11th December 2020

Manchester United will welcome neighbours Manchester City to Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils sit in sixth position in the Premier League table, knowing a win will put a substantial gap between then and Pep Guardiola's side.

Here is the latest about Manchester United on 11th December 2020.

Paul Pogba still determined to play for Manchester United, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

French midfielder Paul Pogba is still determined to be a success at Manchester United, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Pogba provides United with penetration and passing ability from deeper positions in midfield, which they don't get from any other player in the squad.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United warms up

However, with Mino Riola's recent comments about the 27-year-old wanting to leave Old Trafford, fans have been left disillusioned. Pogba has 18 months left on his current contract with the club.

Speaking of the former Juventus midfielder ahead of the Manchester City game, Solskjaer said:

Paul’s got the hunger and appetite to play. He wants to train and he’s focused on performing when he gets a chance. There’s been other players refusing to train and refusing to play - they’re not here any more, of course - but Paul’s not once done that. He’s got the quality and the desire to do well when he comes on, like he did against Leipzig, when he had a positive impact.

Pep Guardiola blames Anthony Martial for Manchester United's Champions League exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola remains vigilant of the threat Manchester United pose ahead of the derby. The Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday when they lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig in Germany.

Advertisement

Guardiola suggested small margins at crucial points in the game cost United qualification in the next round. Solskjaer's men will now compete in the last-32 of the Europa League.

Speaking ahead of the derby, Guardiola said:

But what is not going to change is the margin to be in the next round or be out in the group stages. Against PSG, [Anthony] Martial has two clear chances, one without the 'keeper and another one with just a defender on the line, and he missed it. At Leipzig, with the cross from [Paul] Pogba with [Harry] Maguire at the second post to score a goal, the opponent intercepts and the keeper saves the ball because he found it behind his legs.

It would be 3-3 and it would be about the spirit and character and personality of United. This is the Champions League - we have to accept it. The margins at this level are so high and that is why big teams can be out.