Manchester United News Roundup: January signing having medical with club, Gary Neville summaries United's plan for January window and more - 24th December 2020 

Manchester United picked up a morale-boosting win against Everton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. The Red Devils will take on Leicester City on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 24th December 2020

Potential January signing having medical with Manchester United

Ecuador international Moises Caicedo is going through a medical for Manchester United as they look to seal a deal for the Independiente del Valle midfielder. The Red Devils have reportedly agreed on a £4.5 million deal with Ecuador club.

Breakdown of the 17 work permit points (15+ required) for Moises Caicedo 🇪🇨⚽️



- Played 50-59% of available Libertdores mins - 6 pts

- His club (IDV) reaching Libertadores last 16 - 7 pts

- Appeared in 100% of Ecuador's games in 2020 - 2pts

- Playing for a Band 6 club - 2pts — James Nalton (@JDNalton) December 24, 2020

The report in the Daily Star suggests that the 19-year-old will sign a 5-year contract with the Premier League side. However, there remains some concern regarding Caicedo's Work Permit in England.

Gary Neville expects Manchester United to be calm in the January window

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville doesn't expect the club to make panic buys in the January transfer window. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for wonderkid Moises Caicedo.

"Caicedo is a defensive midfielder with a seamless ability to transform himself into an architect-move-the-chains player or a forward-thinking attacker." @lmechegaray takes a look at rumored Man Utd target Moises Caicedo with some insight from @FabrizioRomano — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 23, 2020

Speaking after United's win against Everton, Neville said:

"If the right player is available then yes, Manchester United should go into the January transfer market because they need to improve the team. But if the player is not there, they won't panic, they have been doing things a bit better in the market in recent years."

Gary Neville impressed with Axel Tuanzebe at right-back

Gary Neville was impressed with the performance of Axel Tuanzebe at right-back in the Carabao Cup win over Everton. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up a knock against West Ham earlier in the league.

Axel Tuanzebe of Manchester United

Although Solskjaer likes to alternate between Luke Shaw and Alex Telles at left-back, Wan-Bissaka has played the majority of games at right-back. Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Brandon Williams have also been used in the position.

Speaking after United's win against Everton, Neville said:

"I actually really like Tuanzebe at right back. I really liked him. I thought he provided a real solidity there. He’s not spectacular on the ball like a modern-day right back would be but I think with United’s left backs Telles and Shaw going forward. "

"I do think they can afford to have alongside Bailly, Lindelof or Maguire, another defensive player there. They’ve got enough talent in front that can attack. It’s more about keeping clean sheets at the back," concluded Neville.