Manchester United News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides injury update, Red Devils pursue Barcelona youngster and more | 5th March, 2021

Manchester United are gearing up for a crucial Premier League clash as they take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday.

The Red Devils are currently second in the English top flight, 14 points behind leaders Manchester City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that his side need to win Sunday's clash if they are to have a chance of winning the league this season.

Without further ado, here's the latest Manchester United news on 5th March, 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer provides injury update ahead of Manchester derby

David de Gea will miss the Manchester derby

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to the press ahead of the Manchester derby to provide an injury update.

The Red Devils have had a few players missing over the last few weeks, including the likes of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Victor Lindelof.

The Manchester United boss told reporters:

"We’re still hoping to get one or two back of course. We can’t promise any of them being available that weren’t available in the last game against Palace. So we’ll go with the same squad if not."

Goalkeeper David de Gea will also miss the game due to the birth of his child. Dean Henderson will replace the Spaniard between the sticks. Solskjaer explained:

"The beauty of having good players around is they’re ready to step in and Dean did really well against Palace and he’s done really well throughout the season."

🗞️ We're still waiting on the fitness of several first-team Reds ahead of Sunday's game 👇#MUFC #MCIMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 5, 2021

Manchester United pursue Ilaix Moriba

Ilaix Moriba in action for Barcelona

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Barcelona regarding a summer move for youngster Ilaix Moriba. The Spaniard is having a breakout season for the Blaugrana, and the Red Devils are now ready to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United have already made an offer to sign the 18-year-old from Barcelona in the summer. However, the player wants to stay at Barcelona for the foreseeable future.

Moriba is currently in the last 18 months of his current contract at Barcelona, but the Catalans are planning to tie him down to a new deal soon.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Manchester United and RB Leipizig have placed "firm offers" for Barcelona super talent Ilaix Moriba. However, it is being reported that Moriba does not wish to leave Barcelona, and would like to repay Ronald Koeman for the faith placed in him pic.twitter.com/WWuo0Lh5sj — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) March 5, 2021

Manchester United mulling over new contract for Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly has missed a lot of games this season due to injury

Manchester United are undecided on whether they should offer Eric Bailly a new contract. The Ivorian defender is in the final 18 months of his current contract at Old Trafford and has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to ESPN, Manchester United will offer Eric Bailly a new contract if the defender can prove his fitness for the rest of the season. Bailly has missed 13 games due to injury this season and has failed to string together a run of games for the Red Devils across all competitions.

If Manchester United decide not to offer the defender a contract, they would be wise to sell Bailly in the summer or risk losing him as a free agent at the end of next season.