Manchester United News Roundup: Real Madrid have 'verbal agreement' with United target, new signing reveals what Solskjaer told him about playing time - 12th November 2020

Manchester United went into the international break with an impressive 3-1 away win at Everton. The Red Devils will be back on the 21st of November in the Premier League when they face West Brom at Old Trafford.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 12th November 2020

Real Madrid have 'verbal agreement' with Manchester United target

Spanish giants Real Madrid have a verbal agreement with 18-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report in the Express. The French wonderkid has broken into the national team squad on the back of impressive Ligue 1 performances in the last 12 months.

Quissanga Bastos of SS Lazio compete for the ball with Eduardo Camavinga of Stade Rennes

Manchester United have also kept tabs on the midfielder but could be left disappointed as Real aim to sign the youngster in the next summer window. Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with his contract ending in 2022.

Donny van de Beek admits he wants to play more at Manchester United

New signing Donny van de Beek has been at the heart of intense debate surrounding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team selection this season. The Dutch midfielder signed from Ajax in the summer and has found playing time hard to come by, especially in the Premier League.

Netherlands hit back! 🇳🇱#MUFC new boy Donny van de Beek scores his second international goal!pic.twitter.com/7BS2GUb8J8 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 11, 2020

Donny scored in a 1-1 draw to Spain on International duty, capping off an impressive all-round performance. Speaking of his time in Manchester so far, the midfielder admitted he wants to play more.

Advertisement

Ornstein also spoke on the Poch speculation:



"Pochettino is waiting and watching very closely. United, Manchester City, maybe PSG, Chelsea and others to see whats going to happen there."



Seems like Poch may not be on his way to United after all? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QNSh9yrpoM — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) November 12, 2020

"It sounds like a cliche for me to say this, because of course I would have liked to play more, but I really enjoy being in a nice team. I am received very well and helped by everyone. [Ole told me] that I have to be patient, but also that I just have to continue with what I am doing."

"He's seen that I have a good impact when I come into the field. My time is definitely coming. And when those opportunities come, I have to be there. I'm a patient person, but of course you go there [to United] to play as much as possible. I also think – in the minutes that I have made, in the times that I have come in – I have shown that I can add something to the team."