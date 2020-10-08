The less said about Manchester United's transfer business, the better. With several reports claiming that the board failed to land all of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority transfer targets, the board has come under a lot of criticism.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Manchester United from 8 October 2020.

Sergio Romero seeking a move to MLS

Sergio Romero's hopes of joining Everton were crushed and after being left out of UEFA Champions League, the Argentinian is seeking a move to the MLS. As per the latest reports, Romero wants to make a fresh start in the United States of America where the transfer window remains open till the 29th of October.

Romero wanted to move to Everton on loan but Manchester United were only interested in sealing a permanent deal. Everton eventually signed Robin Olsen from Roma.

Romero has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the return of Dean Henderson from a loan spell at Sheffield United and is now the club's third-choice keeper.

Federico Chiesa refused a move to Manchester United

The Red Devils were desperate to sign a winger in the summer and their drawn-out pursuit of Jadon Sancho bore no fruit. Towards the end of the transfer window. Manchester United had started looking at alternatives and had sounded out the possibility of signing Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina.

Chiesa ended up sealing a move to Juventus and Fabrizio Romano speaking on the Here We Go podcast revealed that he rebuffed United's approach.

Reason behind Greenwood's Champions League squad exclusion revealed

Manchester United announced their 25-man squad for the UEFA Champions League but to the surprise of Manchester United fans, young forward Mason Greenwood was left out of it.

But there's no need to worry as Mason Greenwood's absence from the 'A list' of players as he qualifies to be in the 'B list' which is reserved for young club-trained players.

UEFA's rules regarding the A list reads:

"A maximum of 25 players, two of whom must be goalkeepers [can be included on the A list]. There are a minimum of eight places reserved exclusively for 'locally trained players'. If a club have fewer than eight locally trained players in their squad, then the maximum number of players on List A is reduced accordingly."

And the rules regarding the B list reads:

"A player may be registered on List B if he is born on, or after, 1 January 1999 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday (players aged 16 may be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years). Clubs are entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season, but the list must be submitted by no later than 24:00CET the day before a match."