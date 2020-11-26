Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils in advanced talks to sign AC Milan star, Former player backs Man Utd to sign Sergio Ramos and more: 26 November 2020

Manchester United registered a thumping 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League in midweek and will be looking forward to their trip to the St. Mary's stadium to take on Southampton on Sunday. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Manchester United from 26 November 2020.

Manchester United issue statement on fans' return to the stadium

Old Trafford

All the matches post the Covid-19 lockdown so far have been played under closed doors but the clubs have been trying to work out a way to bring fans back to the stadium. Now the government has decided to place Greater Manchester in the Tier 3 category of regional Covid-19 restrictions.

Places under Tier-3 are under 'high alert' and as such, Manchester United cannot let in up to 4000 supporters against Paris Saint-Germain. Fans might be allowed to be present when United travel to take on West Ham but away fans won't be allowed.

Manchester United released an official statement which reads as follows:

"Manchester United notes the government decision to keep Trafford in the Tier 3 category of COVID-19 restrictions. This means games at Old Trafford will continue to take place behind closed doors until further notice.

"Our plans for safely welcoming back fans to Old Trafford are well advanced and we look forward to doing so as soon as we are given the go-ahead. We will continue to work with local authorities on finalising our plans so that we can move quickly when our area comes out of Tier 3.

"Some of our forthcoming away games in Tier 2 areas may take place with a limited number of fans in attendance. However, under current guidelines, away fans will not be permitted to attend. We thank our fans for their continued patience and will keep them informed of further developments."

Dimitar Berbatov backs Manchester United to sign Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid and Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov believes that Sergio Ramos could be the centre-back that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately needs.

Dimitar Berbatov said,

“There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Sergio Ramos, according to reports both the player and club are yet to come to an agreement on a new contract. With Ramos 34 years old, they are probably fighting over a one-year or two-year contract.

“Thiago Silva, who is even older at 36 years old, has proven that it is never too late to move to the Premier League and so far it is working out well for the Brazilian.

“I'm sure if Ramos wanted to move to a club like United then it would work out well for him too. He's in great shape, he's still a world-class defender and in my opinion there's still a lot of football left in him.

“I see him as a Real Madrid player, however, and I think player and club will find a solution and he will stay. I'll be surprised if he leaves, but if things don't work out then I'm sure a lot of clubs will be interested in him.”

Manchester United's move for Hakan Calhanoglu in advanced stages

Hakan Calhanoglu

According to Bild's Christian Falk (via Express), Manchester United are in advanced talks with Hakan Calhanoglu's agent to sign him in the summer. AC Milan want to tie Calhanoglu to a new deal but have been put off by the contract demands placed by the midfielder.

He is currently in the final months of his contract and Calhanoglu is free to enter a pre-contract agreement with any club of his liking as far as he hasn't agreed a new deal with AC Milan. As per the report, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also interested in the player.