Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils agree £14m deal for a wonderkid, Dortmund chief explains Jadon Sancho saga, and more - 18th October 2020

Manchester United picked up a much-needed win at Newcastle United, which was only their second of the ongoing 2020-21 Premier League season. The Red Devils came from behind after conceding in the opening few minutes of the game.

With the Premier League giants visiting PSG on Tuesday for their Champions League opener, here is the latest from Old Trafford on 18th October, 2020.

Manchester United agree a £14m deal for a wonderkid dubbed the 'next Luis Figo'

Manchester United have an agreement for Luis Gomes, dubbed the new 'Luis Figo', according to the Mirror. The 16-year-old has signed a new long-term contract with Sporting, but Manchester United have agreed on terms that would allow them to be the first team to get a chance to purchase the player for a fee of £14 million.

United fans will have to wait to see Facundo Pellistri #mufc https://t.co/BpXohNdVpB — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) October 16, 2020

Manchester United have made a significant outlay on youngsters in the recently-closed transfer window, with Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo added to the squad. The club have made a significant investment in overseas talent for their under-18 squad as well since Nicky Butt took over the reins of youth football at the club.

Borussia Dortmund chief explains why Manchester United failed to sign Jadon Sancho in the summer

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund

Hans-Joachim Watzke, the CEO of Borussia Dortmund, explained why the club refused to sell English winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The German side held out for a £108 million deal for Sancho, but a transfer fee for the playe couldn't be agreed between Dortmund and Manchester United. In this regard, Watzke said:

Advertisement

"We had clear agreements with him that he could make a transfer under certain circumstances, up to a certain point in time. And then the door closed. They misjudged the situation. We would be more willing to compromise. We had a clear line and will continue to do so next summer. In this industry, you can never say that a player is completely unsellable. I heard and read everywhere in the spring that Sancho was gone. But he's here. We had an agreement with him, and it didn't look like that."

Bruno Fernandes jokes about Aaron Wan-Bissaka goal

Aaron Wan-Bissaka scored his first goal in senior football against Newcastle United on Saturday. The right-back played a one-two outside the box before shooting into the top of the net that left the Newcastle keeper no chance.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have made Bruno Fernandes their top transfer target. 👀 — 90min (@90min_Football) October 18, 2020

Burno Fernandes, who scored the Red Devil's third goal in that game, had a bit of fun at the 22-year-old's expense, suggesting that Wan-Bissaka wanted to cross the ball, but it went in. During an interaction on Manchester United's official channel, Fernandes said:

"(We were so happy) because we didn't know he can shoot. So it's difficult for us believing he can score because we never see him shooting. We were talking about it now in the dressing room and asking him because we all were thinking he wanted to cross, and he makes a bad ball and scores."

Advertisement

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder continued in this regard:

"But I'm happy for him. He deserved the goal, and we always ask this from him. Be more positive, be more in the box, try and improve because he has such good qualities. Everyone knows about him being a defensive player and everything, but he needs to show that he's more than a defensive player, and I think he has the qualities to show that."