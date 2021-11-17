Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils handed Dani Olmo boost, Roy Keane says midfield target has a high ceiling, and more - 17th November 2021

With the international break done and dusted, Manchester United will hope to get their season back on track. The Red Devils were beaten by arch-rivals Manchester City in their previous game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Saturday, hoping to pick up three points and close the gap on the teams above them.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Solskjaer’s future of late and the Norwegian needs some results to go his way to ease the pressure on his shoulders.

So without further ado here's a look at the latest Manchester United news as on 17th November 2021.

Woodward backs Solskjaer to succeed at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently under immense pressure to turn things around at Manchester United after their woeful start to the season.

The Norwegian’s future is in jeopardy, but the club’s chairman Ed Woodward has hinted that Solskjaer is determined to succeed at Old Trafford.

"While these financial results today demonstrate our resilience through the pandemic, our top priority is success on the pitch," Woodward said.

"The manager, players and everyone at the club are determined to achieve that objective," he added.

Roy Keane says Manchester United target Jude Bellingham has a high ceiling

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Jude Bellingham as they seek a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Pogba has less than a year remaining on his current contract, and is likely to leave as a free agent in the summer of 2022.

Bellingham is being viewed as a top priority, and Keane believes the midfielder is a strong player with a high ceiling.

"He is playing week in and week out for a top club and the potential for this kid, it is scary. I saw him recently in a Champions League game for Dortmund and he was producing passes that I didn't think he had in his locker quite yet. He is a good size and he looks like a footballer, a strong and powerful boy,” Keane said.

Barcelona’s interest in Sterling could help Manchester United land Olmo

Barcelona are eyeing a major rejig under new boss Xavi, but their apparent interest in Raheem Sterling could have repercussions elsewhere.

El Nacional claim that Xavi's main target Dani Olmo is not happy with Barcelona’s interest in Sterling as the England international could be preferred over the RB Leipzig midfielder.

As a result, Manchester United have a better chance of signing Olmo, who is likely to cost a fee of £60 million.

