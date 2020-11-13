Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils make 'formal offer' for Champions League winner, Rashford hopes he can play with 20-year-old wonderkid again - 13th November 2020

Manchester United went into the international break with an impressive victory against Everton. The Red Devils return to the Premier League on 21 November when they host West Brom.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 13th November 2020

Manchester United make a formal offer to Jorge Mendes for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have made submitted a formal offer for Cristiano Ronaldo to agent Jorge Mendes, according to BreakingNews. Juventus are considering offloading the Portuguese forward to free up the wage bill for new signings.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus

Ronaldo has always spoken fondly of his time in Manchester, but at 35 years of age, the former Real Madrid winger might have only 2 years left at the top-level. Manchester United have already signed Edinson Cavani this season on a free transfer, filling the No. 9 role.

Alex Telles and @ECavaniOfficial could be in action later 👀



🇨🇴 v 🇺🇾 (20:30 GMT)

🇧🇷 v 🇻🇪 (00:30 GMT)#MUFC pic.twitter.com/QOZKxGZHxk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 13, 2020

The reports also suggest Manchester United will attempt to sign Jerome Boateng on a free transfer at the end of the season to bolster their defensive ranks. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are also monitoring the situation.

Marcus Rashford hopes to play with Angel Gomes again

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford hopes he can play with Angel Gomes again. The 20-year-old declined a new contract with United last summer and joined French side Lille.

Advertisement

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



A huge well done to @McTominay10 and @ScotlandNT, who booked their place at #EURO2020 last night 👏 pic.twitter.com/50aWxYNpKI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 13, 2020

Lille sent the youngster on loan at Portuguese side Boavista where he has hit the ground running in the No. 10 role. A technically gifted midfielder who is adept at finding space, the Red Devils might rue the chance of tying down the Englishman to a long term contract.

Speaking of Gomes, Rashford said:

"It’s a pleasure to talk about him, I think he’s doing very well at Boavista. We speak regularly on the phone and I’ve congratulated him several times. It’s a good sign. He scored that incredible midfield goal that went viral. A great goal really! But with his talent nothing surprises me."

"He has incredible skill! Whoever plays alongside him realises he’s an exciting talent. Having trained with him since a very young age, it’s easy to see his success and to predict his bright future. Having him train with us at that time was a great experience and opportunity."

"I remember that during training he faced us all without fear, always anxious to have the ball. He’s a great team player and one of the things that I most hope will happen is to play with him again. It’s a wish that I trust will come true."