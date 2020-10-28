Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils midfielder signs a new contract, Michael Owen talks about the biggest strength of Cavani, and more- 28th October 2020

Manchester United take on RB Leipzig in their second group-stage game in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils will all but seal top place in the group if they manage to beat their German opponents at Old Trafford.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on 28th October, 2020.

Ethan Galbraith signs a new contract with Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith has signed a new contract till 2023, with the club holding an option to extend it by another year. The 19-year-old has already made his international debut for Northern Ireland.

A central midfielder by trade, Galbraith has put in impressive performances for the Manchester United U23 side. He received an opportunity to showcase his talents in United's only pre-season game against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils have a number of talented midfielders coming through their ranks. James Garner and Dylan Levitt are on loan while Hannibal Mejbri has impressed with the club's U23 side.

Michael Owen talks about the outcome of Manchester United's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has predicted a 1-1 draw in the Red Devils' Champions League game against RB Leipzig. The German side, who were sem-finalists last season, impressed with their fluid football.

Owen said about the upcoming game:

"What a result that was in Paris last week for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer executed his game plan perfectly, and will be hoping for more of the same against Leipzig. However, last year’s semi-finalists are no slouches, and I think they’ve got enough in their locker to get something from Old Trafford, so I’m siding with the draw."

Micheal Owen highlights Edinson Cavani's strength

MTV Pundit and former Manchester United player Michael Owen

The fomer Liverpool and Manchester United player is excited to see Edinson Cavani in the Premier League. The 33-year-old has signed a one-year deal with United, with an option of an additional year.

Owen talked about Cavani's cameo against Chelsea:

"I love this guy’s movement, He’s my type of striker. I’ve always said that half a yard at the near post is better than two or three yards at the back post because invariably the ball doesn’t get there. Normally, against most defenders, he might have got there in front, nicked it, and he would’ve have got a block in," said Owen,

Owen continued in this regard:

"We only saw a brief cameo, but I’ve seen him for years and years and always thought he’s one of the best movers in the game in terms of those little darting runs. He loves nipping in front of defenders. I think he’s going to score a few. As long as United have pressure on the opponents. They get crosses in. He’s very much an 18-yard box type of striker that makes darting runs."