Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils to offer a swap deal for £60m-rated La Liga star, Bruno Fernandes comments on Cavani impact at Utd and more - 30th November 2020

Manchester United came back from two goals down against Southampton to win their eighth consecutive fixture on the road.

The Red Devils now face PSG in the Champions League at home, knowing a positive result will ensure their qualification to the knockout stages of the competition.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 30th November, 2020.

Manchester United to offer a swap deal for Pau Torres

Manchester United are considering a swap deal for centre-back Pau Torres, with Eric Bailly moving the other way, according to Team Talk. The Spanish international has a £60 million release clause in his contract.

Presenting your #SOUMUN highlights! 🍿



*Gets popcorn ready*

*Spills it all over the sofa when Cavani bags the winner*



🔴 #MUFC

🏆 #PL pic.twitter.com/rpz10v0YaY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2020

Bailly, who was signed from Villarreal, has struggled with injuries during his time at Manchester United.

With the Ivorian's contract ending in 2022, a swap deal to return to his former side could make sense for all parties.

Bruno Fernandes hails the impact of Edinson Cavani at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani (right) of Manchester United celebrates with teammate Victor Lindelof.

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes has praised the impact of Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani since the Uruguayan striker's arrival at the club this summer.

The former PSG striker was instrumental in Manchester United's come-from-behind 3-2 win at Southampton, as he scored two and set up the other.

Speaking after the game, Fernandes said about Cavani:

"When you have strikers who move a lot, and they give you the chance to play balls for them, it is really good. Every striker we have gives us options. Edi has qualities, everyone knows that. For me, he’s one of those strikers that can smell the goal as you saw twice. He smelt the goal, you need to have this feeling to score these two goals."

Fernandes continued in this regard:

"Edi will help us, and he is helping already. One of the best games he played was against Basaksehir, and nobody talks about that because he didn’t score, but he did an amazing game. He helps (us) a lot."

Manchester United's Scott McTominay believes that he would not have made it at another club

Advertisement

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay in a candid interview with Pro Direct Soccer explained his hardships while growing up in the club's academy.

2000 - Scott McTominay's opener against Norwich was @ManUtd's 2000th Premier League goal, the first side to reach the milestone in the competition. Landmark. #OptaPLRefresher pic.twitter.com/e05j8T4ZmM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 10, 2020

The midfielder, who was given his break by then-United manager Jose Mourinho, thinks that he wouldn't have broken into the first team at another club, saying in this regard:

"When I was 16, I was really small. I couldn’t get near the team, and I was injured for two years in the youth team. When I look back on it, if I knew in my mind how difficult it is to get to here, I would have written myself off. If I was at any other football club, I wouldn’t have been a footballer."