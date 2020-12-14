Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils targeting brilliant playmaker in January window, First team star asks to play for U-23s and more - 14th December 2020

Manchester United played out a cagey draw against Manchester City, leaving both teams at 8th and 9th respectively in the table. The Red Devils will face Sheffield United in the Premier League during the week.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 14th December 2020

Manchester United eye Christian Eriksen in the January window

Manchester United are interested in signing former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, according to the Express. The Denmark international has struggled for game time since signing for Inter Milan last season.

Christian Eriksen of FC Internazionale

The report suggests that Arsenal and PSG are also interested in securing Eriksen's signature. However, Manchester United have a number of players who are capable of playing in the Number 10 position, such as Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba.

Brandon Williams asked to be played in the Manchester U23s

Manchester United fullback Brandon Williams asked to play in the Manchester derby for the U23s side. The 20-year-old made his first-team debut last season but has found game time hard to come by this season.

The Red Devils signed Brazil international full-back Alex Telles in the summer, who has gone ahead of Williams in the pecking order for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United U23s manager Neil Wood spoke after the 2-2 draw against Manchester City U23s (via Manchester Evening News),

"Brandon has been training for the first team, but he wanted to play and it was good for his match sharpness to play, a good game for him to play in. It would benefit anyone, 90 minutes up and down. He’ll go back with the first team and hopefully he’s involved in the next game with them."

Paul Scholes praised three players after Manchester derby

Paul Scholes was happy with the performance of defensive trio Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Harry Maguire in the draw against City. Speaking after the game, the former Manchester United midfielder said,

About as tough as we could have probably got. If fans still can’t travel at that point that’ll be a killer for those who would otherwise have gone as well. Homecoming for Adnan though! https://t.co/S5bW5GJpG3 — Nick (@ManUnitedYouth) December 14, 2020

"They had to play the two holding midfielders to protect the centre-halves because they were giving chances away all the time. I thought Sterling was poor, I thought Wan-Bissaka did well against him. Defensively, Wan-Bissaka throws himself into challenges, Lindelof was as good as he probably has been and Maguire was good."