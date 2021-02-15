Manchester United News Roundup: Solskjaer adamant after draw, Paul Pogba replacement identified and more | February 14th, 2021

Manchester United slipped further away from league leaders Manchester City, following their 1-1 draw with West Brom on Sunday. The Red Devils are currently second in the Premier League, seven points behind the Citizens, who have a game in hand.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that his side cannot afford to drop any more points if they hope to catch Manchester City at the top of the table. Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.

With that being said, here are the latest news surrounding Manchester United.

Solskjaer not conceding title race just yet

Following his side's lackluster performance against West Brom on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insinuated that Manchester United weren't out of the title race yet.

The manager was quick to shoot down any claims that the title race was all but a formality at this point. He told Sky Sports:

"No one will give it away this early. This season is so unpredictable, life is so unpredictable, anything can happen and of course we're not going to settle for second. It's a compliment to the boys that we've gotten ourselves into the position we're in. We're the team closest [to Man City] and we should be challenging the team in front of us. We're not going to let them get away with it, but we need to win games to be in that position."

Manchester United are now seven points behind Manchester City, having played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side.

Advertisement

Manchester United chase Tomas Soucek

Tomas Soucek in action for West Ham

Manchester United have identified West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been rumored to be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season.

According to multiple reports, if Pogba leaves this summer, the Red Devils are ready to snap up Soucek. The 25-year-old, who has been a star performer for West Ham this season, has been linked with a move to a bigger club in the near future.

Italian champions Juventus are said to be admirers of the midfielder and would be willing to make a move for Soucek in the summer. Any potential deal for the West Ham man would reportedly cost around £30 million.

Advertisement

#mufc are monitoring Tomas Soucek. United scouts are hugely impressed by the West Ham midfielder. [football insider] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 11, 2021

Erling Haaland's father rules out Manchester United move

Haaland is one of the world's best young talents

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland has been linked with Manchester United in recent times. However, the Norwegian's father has seemingly ruled out a move to Old Trafford for at least the immediate future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big admirer of Haaland. However, the striker's father and former player, Alfe-Inge Haaland, feels a move to Manchester United is not on the cards in the near future. He said:

"You have to go to a club where the whole club wants you, not just the coach. I think that’s the most important thing, in addition to how the club has been over the last five or ten years and what direction they’ve taken.”

Solskjaer previously managed Haaland at Molde and was full of praise for his former charge. He told Norwegian outfit VG earlier this week:

Advertisement

"Was it 18 months we had together or something? Almost two years, maybe. A wonderful time. He will definitely have a great career for both Norway and his club. He is doing incredibly well for Dortmund, so we’ll see where he ends up. As a Norwegian and someone who has worked with him, it is of course fun that he does so well."