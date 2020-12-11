Manchester United News Roundup: Striker to leave club next summer, 23-year-old holds talks with Solskjaer over playing time and more - 10th December 2020

Manchester United take on rivals Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend. The Red Devils sit ahead of the Cityzens in the table as they host the first Manchester derby of the season.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 10th December.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial to leave next January

Anthony Martial of Manchester United

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial could leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to SportWitness. The report suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look for another forward next season.

The 25-year-old led the line well last season, scoring 23 goals in all competitions. However, he is yet to get on the scoresheet in the Premier League this term.

Martial also has to compete with Edinson Cavani for a starting berth. The Uruguayan has scored 3 goals from the bench in his early Old Trafford career.

Dean Henderson holds talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over playing time

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has held talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his playing time. The 23-year-old has just played 5 games this season, although he featured twice in the Premier League recently.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Henderson wants more playing time to secure the England Number 1 spot ahead of Euro '21.

The England international might now get playing time in the Europa League.

Marcus Rashford wants to remain at Manchester United

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reiterated that he wants to play his entire career in the Red and Black of his boyhood club. He joined the Red Devils at the age of 7 and came through the system at Old Trafford.

"For me, I never look beyond Manchester United. As a kid I’ve never looked beyond Manchester United in my mind, it wouldn’t sit right for me to be pulling on another shirt. I just want to do the best I can for the club whilst I’m here, so hopefully I’m here for the long term."

He added:

"When I was six, seven, eight years old, I’m talking about the times when they put me into accommodation when my mum was struggling at home, when I was 11 years old and I was up there until I was 16, 17, so it’s a lot deeper than what people see sometimes."