Manchester United News Roundup: United willing to sell a superstar for just £40m, a Champions League winner wants to play for United - 21st November 2020

Manchester United return to Premier League action with a home game against West Bromwich Albion. Yet to win three points at home in the league this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that his faltering side gets the better of the struggling newly-promoted visitors on Saturday.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 21st of November, 2020.

Manchester United willing to sell Paul Pogba for just £40m

Paul Pogba of Manchester United

Manchester United are prepared to sell French midfielder Paul Pogba for a fee of just £40 million, according to the Express. Real Madrid, who have previously expressed their interest in the World Cup winner, might make a summer move for the player.

Manchester United signed the French midfielder for a then-club-record fee of £89 million back in 2016. Despite winning the League Cup and the Europa League at the club, major trophies have eluded the Frenchman during his time at Manchester United.

Pogba has recently been in and out of the Manchester United starting lineup, which raises questions about the player's long-term future at the club although the midfielder was impressive in the recent international break for Les Bleus.

Speaking about the 27-year-old in the pre-match press conference ahead of the West Bromwich Albion game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

"I spoke to Paul today about it. Of course, he’s not happy when he’s not been playing and not playing really well. He’s not been happy with his (club performances). But Paul had a difficult season last season. Then he had COVID-19."

Solskjaer continued in this regard:

"But three games for France have helped him get his fitness and rhythm. I spoke to him, and he feels stronger for it. He plays in the same position for France as he does for us, so that scenario isn’t an issue."

To conclude, Solskjaer said:

"It’s about getting momentum and rhythm, and Paul said he felt really strong towards the end of the games against Portugal and Sweden. After Covid, he needed time to recover, but now he looks fitter and stronger. I think he’s going to improve and be a very important player and person for us. To have him in form is vital."

Niklas Sule dreams of playing for Manchester United

Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule reportedly wants to play for Manchester United one day, according to journalist Christian Falk. Niklas Sule has established himself as one of the first names at both Germany and Bayern Munich.