Manchester United News Roundup: Van de Beek opens up on lack of game time, youngster wants to use the first-team experience for youth cup glory, and more — 30th October 2020

Manchester United players will be full of confidence going into the game against Arsenal after the favorable result against RB Leipzig. The younger Red Devils also take on Chelsea U18's in the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup, a tournament the club has won more than any other side.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 30th October 2020.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek opens up about playing time

Manchester United new signing Donny van de Beek opened up about the lack of playing time at Old Trafford since securing a big-money move from Ajax. The Dutchman has found himself behind the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfielder role.

"Van de Beek will struggle to get a regular spot."



"I can't see how he will play Fernandes and Van de Beek."



"I don't think he did anything wrong [against Leipzig]."@JasonCundy05 says Donny van de Beek will struggle to be a regular starter for #MUFC. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/FJ4a7hlfVI — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 29, 2020

The Netherlands international started the win over Leipzig in a Number 10 role but is capable of playing as a Number 8 as well. The club has attracted a lot of criticism for not playing the 23-year-old in the Premier League.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

"Players always want to play games. Training is also nice, but the games… this is why you’re playing football. I think a lot of games [means] we can improve always and I am sure that we will win more if we stay in the focus."

"Arsenal have showed that they have really good players, and I mean we need to be focused. We won yesterday and everybody’s happy and it’s good for the confidence and everything, but now we must go on to that game."

Advertisement

"A lot of big games are coming up now. A lot of games. We need to stay in the focus and then I’m sure that we make more nice wins."

Teden Mengi hoping for FA Youth Cup success this season

People forget Teden Mengi's age but he has had an unforgettable year. Interviews with #mufc's latest academy debutant and Anthony Elanga: https://t.co/tUufQMFeia — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 30, 2020

Manchester United defender Teden Mengi is hopeful of using his first-team experience to help the club win the FA Youth Cup, as Manchester United's U18 side take on Chelsea U18s in the semi-finals.

Teden Mengi of Manchester United

Advertisement

Mengi, who is likely to captain the side for tonight's fixture, said:

"A lot has happened since then [the quarter-final]. I went on to make my debut for the club, which is good. That's a real confidence-booster for me, but not only for me, it's brilliant for everyone else because I can take my experience and what I've learned so far back down to the Under-18 team, so I think it's positive all-round."

"Whenever I make the step down I just take what I learned there and make sure everyone's doing the right things, preparing well, because it's a big tournament to win."