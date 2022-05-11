"Manchester United is the next level" - Former Ajax player says Erik ten Hag will relish the challenge in England

Former Ajax and current Brighton & Hove Albion defender Joel Veltman trusts Erik ten Hag to do well at Manchester United. The Dutchman is set to take charge at Old Trafford in the summer, replacing Ralf Rangnick as the manager.

Veltman suggests that United are the next step in the managerial ladder for ten Hag. The 30-year-old defender also provides the reasoning behind why ten Hag is an ideal fit for the Red Devils ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Joel Veltman was quoted as saying the following about his former manager:

“It’s going to be a challenge for him, but that’s what he loves. Ajax is big in the world of football but Manchester United is the next level – because of the media, fans and all the things around the club. But I think he will do alright. They need a gaffer who is tactically really good. So I think he will do a great job there.”

It is worth mentioning that Joel Veltman was part of the Brighton team which recently defeated Manchester United 4-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Erik ten Hag has had a successful time at Ajax. The 52-year-old tactician has guided the Amsterdam-based side to two Eredivise titles and two KNVB Cups during his tenure. Ajax are also closing in on yet another league title this season. They are currently four points clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven with two games remaining in the season.

It is also worth mentioning that Erik ten Hag guided Ajax to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League back in 2019. However, they were defeated by Tottenham Hotspur on that occasion.

Erik ten Hag will have a challenging task ahead of him at Manchester United. The Red Devils will not be competing in the Champions League for ten Hag's first season in charge. This could hinder United's chances of attracting their key transfer targets as they look to rebuild their squad under the Dutch manager.

Manchester United fighting to secure a place in the Europa League

Manchester United have had a disappointing 2021-22 season which has resulted in them failing to secure a place in next season's Champions League. As things stand, however, United are not even guaranteed a place in next season's Europa League.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the standings, having amassed 58 points from 37 matches. Seventh-placed West Ham United are just three points behind them with a game in hand. The Hammers also possess a much better goal difference.

