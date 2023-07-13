Manchester United offer massive salary hike to sign £315,000-per-week Real Madrid star - Report

According to El Nacional, Manchester United are willing to offer a significant rise in Antonio Rudiger's salary to bring him to Old Trafford. The Real Madrid center-back is already amongst the highest-earning defenders in world football.

Rudiger earns a staggering £315,000 per week. The Red Devils are reportedly willing to pay Real Madrid £51.2 million to acquire the services of the star defender (via The Faithful MUFC).

The Germany international has played his fair share of games in the Premier League. Should he join the Manchester outfit, it would not take long for Antonio Rudiger to adapt to the league.

He spent five years at Chelsea after moving from AS Roma in 2017. The 30-year-old defender only moved to Real Madrid before the start of last season on a free transfer. Rudiger made 203 appearances and scored 12 goals across all competitions during his time at Stamford Bridge.

El Nacional claim that Manchester United are looking for a reliable center-back partner for Lisandro Martinez. Although Raphael Varane is preferred to slot beside the Argentina international, the former Real Madrid defender has been prone to injuries.

Last season, Varane missed eight league ties and four games in the Champions League due to injury. Therefore, a move for another center-back could be on the cards considering Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof both remain backups.

"Not good enough"- When former Manchester United player called out 2 Manchester United center-backs

Back in 2020, former Manchester United player Paul Parker stated that both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are not good enough for the Red Devils. Both defenders are currently backups at Old Trafford.

While speaking about the two central defenders to BonusCodeBets in 2020, Parker said (via Goal):

"Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are not good enough. I don’t know how they are going to improve on the two of them. He (Maguire) has done okay. He has not stood out for me and for the money that United paid for him, he has not earned that."

Maguire had eight starts in the Premier League last season, while Lindelof managed 14. Maguire has also been linked with a move away to London outfit West Ham United (via ESPN).

