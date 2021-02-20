Manchester United offered €150m for Barcelona starlet - Reports

Manchester United were reportedly ready to break the bank for Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati.

According to Sport Witness, the Red Devils had offered a staggering €150 million for the teenager, but the bid was rejected by the Catalans.

Barcelona intend to keep Ansu Fati at Camp Nou, and their resolve was not broken even after Manchester United arrived with the astronomical offer.

Ansu Fati joined Barcelona as a 10-year-old from Sevilla in 2012. His impressive rise through the ranks saw the Blaugrana hand him a professional contract in 2019. Incidentally, the Spaniard went on to make his first-team debut before appearing for the reserves team.

Manchester United have reportedly been interested in the player ever since, but Barcelona have held firm.

The Red Devils have made significant changes to their transfer strategy since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They are targeting talented young players to be the backbone of the club for years to come.

The Norwegian tactician has overseen the promotion of some terrific talents from the youth team and has also invested in gifted teenagers like Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri.

Ansu Fati has been named the best U20 player in the world by L'Equipe ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/noDFRoqx0s — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 13, 2021

It is not clear when Manchester United tabled the offer for Ansu Fati, but it might have occurred last summer. Interestingly, the whole story could be a simple PR exercise to lift the mood at Barcelona after a demoralizing defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Both Barcelona and Manchester United have a history of giving young players chances to shine

Advertisement

Ansu Fati is currently one of the most sought-after youngsters in European football

Barcelona continue to produce exceptional talents from their fabled academy La Masia. Similarly, Manchester United are also pushing through some talented teenagers from the youth ranks. Two of them, Hannibal Mejbri and Shola Shoretire, are already training with the first team.

Ansu Fati | Manchester United ‘presented an offer’ for huge signing – Claim Red Devils surpassed €100m for deal, feels like Barca PR.https://t.co/IOpgXYHYtn #fcblive — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) February 19, 2021

Ansu Fati is an exceptional talent, so perhaps Manchester United's interest in the player is justified. However, it is unlikely that the Premier League giants would be willing to invest such a huge amount on the Spaniard.